Kenya and China Unveil First Culture and Tourism Season to Strengthen Historic Ties and Boost Visitor Numbers

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 — Kenya and China have officially launched the first-ever China-Kenya Culture and Tourism Season, a landmark initiative aimed at deepening cultural ties and boosting tourism between the two nations.

The event follows a bilateral agreement reached in April between President William Ruto and Chinese President Xi Jinping to elevate diplomatic relations to a “China-Kenya Community of Shared Future for the New Era.”

Speaking at the colourful opening ceremony in Nairobi, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan emphasized the longstanding cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries, dating back over 600 years when Chinese Admiral Zheng He visited the East African coast including Kenya.

She recalled how a giraffe gifted by the King of Malindi to the Chinese emperor was seen as a qilin—a mythical creature symbolizing good fortune in Chinese culture and later becoming a legendary animal of auspiciousness.

“The friendly and cultural exchanges between China and Kenya stretch back centuries,” Ambassador Guo said during the event which also commemorated 40 years of acrobatic exchanges. “Over 600 years ago, the fleet of the Chinese Ming Dynasty Admiral Zheng He visited places like Mombasa and Malindi along the East African coast, sowing seeds of China-Kenya friendship.”

That spirit of goodwill, she noted, laid the foundation for the rich people-to-people exchanges that have flourished since Kenya gained independence in 1963 and established diplomatic ties with China just three days later.

The Chinese envoy singled out the education cooperation where she disclosed that over 2,000 Kenyan students have received scholarships from the Chinese government, while thousands more have benefited from training programs.

In 2024, Ambassador Guo disclosed that over 90,000 Chinese tourists visited Kenya, with expectations for that number to grow significantly during the ongoing cultural season.

The China-Kenya Culture and Tourism Season, running through the end of the year, will feature a diverse array of events, including live broadcasts of animal migration by Chinese media, a Chinese Film Festival, and a TV drama showcase.

These events, she said, aim to deepen mutual understanding and promote cultural appreciation between the two countries.

“I have no doubt that these events will further invigorate the culture and tourism cooperation between our two countries, enhance mutual understanding and friendship between our two peoples, and inject important impetus into building an even closer China-Kenya Community with a shared future for the new era,” the ambassador said.

She praised Kenya as “one of the important birthplaces of the human race,” rich in tribal cultures, stunning landscapes, and abundant wildlife.

In turn, she described China as “one of the four great ancient civilizations of the world and the soul of uninterrupted civilization that has extended from ancient times to the present day.”

Ambassador Guo emphasized the untapped potential for deeper cultural and tourism collaboration.

“I think this [season] provides a very unique window for us to learn more about our cultural cooperation. I find that there’s a great desire from both countries to know more about each other, to learn from each other. I think that is the most vibrant force for our friendship and cooperation.”

One of the most remarkable stories of cultural exchange celebrated during the event is that of Mathias Kavita, a pioneer of Sino-Kenya acrobatic exchange.

Ambassador Guo recounted how, in 1983, as a teenager, Kavita was among a group of young Kenyans sent to China to study acrobatics. After two years of intense training, the group returned to Kenya and began blending African cultural elements with the precision of Chinese acrobatics.

Over four decades later, Mathias has become Kenya’s most successful acrobatic coach, having trained thousands of performers across the country.

Last year, he returned to China to reconnect with his roots, though most of his instructors had passed on.

“Only one was still alive, but too old to recognize him. However, the techniques and spirit of acrobatics had endured,” Ambassador Guo said.

Ambassador Guo expressed confidence that with the joint efforts of both nations, the season will be a great success and a catalyst for even deeper cooperation in years to come.

Tourism Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa, who also spoke during the launch, described the occasion as a major milestone in Kenya-China relations.

“Tonight we mark 40 years of China-Kenya acrobatic exchanges. This enduring partnership stands as a vibrant and dynamic bridge of cultural understanding between our two nations,” Ololtuaa said.

He emphasized the role of tourism and culture as powerful tools for fostering mutual respect and understanding.

“This season is very special to us. By the end of last year, Kenya received nearly 92,000 visitors from China for leisure, business, and adventure. With this kind of collaboration, we expect those numbers to rise even further,” he added.

The PS highlighted that the relationship is not one-sided, noting that many Kenyans are also increasingly traveling to China to explore its rich culture and offerings.

“This is a two-way exchange. As the Chinese come to Kenya, we also go to China. That is the true meaning of culture and tourism,” he said.

He noted that tourism remains a critical pillar of Kenya’s economy, contributing over 10 percent to the national GDP and supporting millions of jobs, particularly among youth and women.

PS Ololtuaa said the government is working to diversify Kenya’s tourism products beyond wildlife and landscapes to include cultural tourism, heritage, creative festivals, and performing arts.

“Events like this directly support our vision of positioning Kenya as a vibrant cultural destination—welcoming visitors from around the world to engage deeply with our people, history, and traditions,” he said.