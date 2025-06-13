Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Affirms ICT Strength as 12 University Students Win Global Huawei Awards

Competing against some of the world’s brightest tech students, the Kenyan teams demonstrated outstanding performance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Kenya has reaffirmed its position as a rising force in global technology after 12 public university students excelled at the Huawei ICT Competition Global Final 2024–2025, earning four prestigious international awards.

Competing against some of the world’s brightest tech students, the Kenyan teams demonstrated outstanding performance, underscoring the country’s growing strength in ICT education, innovation, and digital capacity building.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A joint team from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and Machakos University clinched First Prize in the Computing Track, while a combined team from Machakos University, JKUAT, and the University of Nairobi took home the Second Prize in the Network Track.

Another collaborative team from JKUAT and Moi University bagged Second Prize in the Cloud Track, while Egerton University’s “Silicon Savannah” team won Third Prize in the Innovation Track for their Smart Air Quality Monitoring System—a solution enabling real-time environmental health data collection for smarter cities.

The students were recognised this week at a ceremony held at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi and led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula. The global final took place in Shenzhen, China, between May 20–24.

Wetang’ula applauded the students for representing Kenya with distinction on the global stage.

“Continue striving for excellence in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security and the Internet of Things. Use your skills to solve problems for Kenya, Africa and the world,” he urged.

Mark Omaiko, a second-year Cloud Computing and Information Security student at Machakos University, said the win was not just for the team but for the entire country.

“We’re proud to have placed Kenya on the global ICT map. We encourage fellow students to join similar programs and aim higher,” said Omaiko.

Huawei Kenya Deputy CEO Stephen Zhang highlighted a major milestone in the competition—gender inclusion. He revealed that Kenya fielded an all-girls team, which received the Women in Technology Award.

“Girls are increasingly embracing ICT careers. These finalists are future leaders of our digital economy,” Zhang said.

He noted that this year’s competition attracted over 12,000 Kenyan applicants, with 50 reaching the global finals. Many top performers have since joined the Huawei Management Trainee Program or secured roles with industry partners.

Zhang added that Kenya’s participation aligns with a broader national strategy to strengthen digital skills and bridge the gap between academia and industry, reinforcing its ambition to lead in Africa’s digital transformation.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

JKUAT student charged with girlfriend’s murder

Investigators allege that Torotoich invited Belinda to his rented apartment in Juja, where a violent altercation broke out between him, the victim, and another...

March 13, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI launches probe on JKUAT hostel fire, 7 students hospitalised

The blaze, which broke out around 3 am on Tuesday, left seven students injured.

December 10, 2024

crime

Waeni was killed by strangulation: Government Pathologist

Oduor observed that her killer(s) tried to clip the victim’s fingernails in what he argued could have been an attempt to erase their DNA...

January 25, 2024
RITA WAENI RITA WAENI

Featured

Roysambu murder: Chilling moment JKUAT communication students learnt the victim was a classmate

Renowned Canadian journalist Steve Buist was taking the students through the day's class when the statement identifying the victim emerged.

January 18, 2024

Top stories

Women leaders want femicide declared national crisis

The latest victim is 20-year-old Rita Waeni Muendo, a university student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), whose dismembered body...

January 17, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Computer fraud most prevalent cyber threat in Kenya: Report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Computer fraud has emerged as the predominant Information Communication Technology (ICT) threat in Kenya, according to a recent report...

November 17, 2023

Top stories

CS Owalo names team to review, advise on reforms at ICT ministry

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – The government has unveiled a team of experts from the media industry to review and advise on reforms to...

September 8, 2023

AGRICULTURE

JKUAT’s early maturing maize variety yields 150pc harvest defying drought

The Kenyan maize variety, DKC90-89, was planted on June 2 within JKUAT's Modern Agriculture Demonstration Area (MADA) and yielded 50 per cent more harvest than...

November 17, 2022