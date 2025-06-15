Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

KENAFRIC denies grabbing Baba Dogo community land

The company said it is the lawful and registered owner of the property, officially designated as Land Reference Number 336/109.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – The Kenafric Group has denied claims of land grabbing following public protests and clashes with police over the repossession of land popularly known as the Baba Dogo playground.

Kenafric said the Environment and Land Court has upheld its ownership in Case filed in 2023.

“Kenafric is the lawful and registered owner of the property, Land Reference Number 336/109, as confirmed by the Environment and Land Court (Case ELCE093 of 2023),” said Group Managing Director Kirtan Shah in the statement.

The company stated that the land was acquired in 1996, with a 50-year lease extension granted in 2004. In 2014, the land was transferred to Kenafric Properties Limited.

Kenafric acknowledged that the site, popularly referred to as the “Baba Dogo football grounds,” had been used by the community for sports and informal trade.

“We fully recognise the emotional value this site held for many, especially young people who found purpose, connection, and a sense of belonging through football and other community activities held there,” the statement read.

Kenafric also said that the repossession followed due legal process, including the issuance of proper notices and engagement with local leaders.

“We wish to assure the public that this was not an act of hostility or disregard for the community. Claims of land grabbing are not only inaccurate but also unfair to the process that the courts have upheld,” the company stated.

This comes days after residents of Baba Dogo clashed with police on Friday during protests over the repossession of land commonly known as the Baba Dogo playground.

The protests occurred along Lucky Summer Baba Dogo Road, where demonstrators blocked the road and engaged police in running battles. The unrest followed evictions that took place earlier in the week, with some residents returning on Friday to salvage belongings from demolished structures.

The residents claimed the evictions were part of a land grab by Kenafric firm. Police at the scene stated they were enforcing a court order requiring occupants to vacate the land.

Some residents said they intend to seek legal redress to seek an injunction to stop any development on the land until their case is heard.

