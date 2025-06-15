KDF team dispatched to Kwale to investigate military plane crash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – The Kenya Air Force has dispatched a team of investigators to probe the cause of the military plane crash in Kwale Saturday where two officers were killed.

In a statement, the Kenya Air Force stated that the site has since been secured as teams comb through the wreckage for flight data and mechanical clues.

It pointed out that no civilian injuries were reported despite the proximity of the crash to a local school.

According to a statement from the Kenya Defence Forces, the light aircraft experienced an in-flight emergency before crashing in the vicinity of Mwakijembe Primary School, Mafundani village, in the Ndavaya area. The incident occurred at approximately 2:00 PM.

“On board were two pilots. With deep sadness, we confirm the passing of both officers in the crash,” the KDF said in its statement.

This latest incident adds to a troubling trend of fatal crashes involving military aircraft in recent years, especially during training missions or patrols.

In April 2024, Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla and nine other officers were killed when their Bell UH‑1H Huey II helicopter went down during an official tour in Elgeyo Marakwet.

In November 2023, a Fennec helicopter struck a power cable while en route to Nairobi, crashing in the Kisamis area of Kajiado West.

Two KDF pilots were injured and hospitalized.

The crash marked the second involving a Fennec chopper in a span of four months.

In July 2023, another similar helicopter crashed during takeoff at Chemolingot stadium in Baringo County.

That incident, which occurred during a tour by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, fortunately resulted in no casualties.

On September 18, 2023, eight KDF personnel perished when a Huey helicopter crashed in Lamu County during a night patrol. Earlier that year in November, a Mi-17 chopper crashed at Buna Hospital in Wajir North shortly after takeoff, injuring several personnel on board.

The deadliest of such accidents in recent years occurred in 2021, when 10 Kenya Air Force personnel died in Oltepesi, near Kisamis in Kajiado, after their helicopter crashed during a training mission.