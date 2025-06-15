Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF team dispatched to Kwale to investigate military plane crash

In a statement, the Kenya Air Force stated that the site has since been secured as teams comb through the wreckage for flight data and mechanical clues.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – The Kenya Air Force has dispatched a team of investigators to probe the cause of the military plane crash in Kwale Saturday where two officers were killed.

In a statement, the Kenya Air Force stated that the site has since been secured as teams comb through the wreckage for flight data and mechanical clues.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It pointed out that no civilian injuries were reported despite the proximity of the crash to a local school.

According to a statement from the Kenya Defence Forces, the light aircraft experienced an in-flight emergency before crashing in the vicinity of Mwakijembe Primary School, Mafundani village, in the Ndavaya area. The incident occurred at approximately 2:00 PM.

“On board were two pilots. With deep sadness, we confirm the passing of both officers in the crash,” the KDF said in its statement.

This latest incident adds to a troubling trend of fatal crashes involving military aircraft in recent years, especially during training missions or patrols.

In April 2024, Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla and nine other officers were killed when their Bell UH‑1H Huey II helicopter went down during an official tour in Elgeyo Marakwet.

In November 2023, a Fennec helicopter struck a power cable while en route to Nairobi, crashing in the Kisamis area of Kajiado West.

Two KDF pilots were injured and hospitalized.

The crash marked the second involving a Fennec chopper in a span of four months.

In July 2023, another similar helicopter crashed during takeoff at Chemolingot stadium in Baringo County.

That incident, which occurred during a tour by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, fortunately resulted in no casualties.

On September 18, 2023, eight KDF personnel perished when a Huey helicopter crashed in Lamu County during a night patrol. Earlier that year in November, a Mi-17 chopper crashed at Buna Hospital in Wajir North shortly after takeoff, injuring several personnel on board.

The deadliest of such accidents in recent years occurred in 2021, when 10 Kenya Air Force personnel died in Oltepesi, near Kisamis in Kajiado, after their helicopter crashed during a training mission.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo urges politicians not to use Albert Ojwang’s death for personal gains

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 15 – Politicians in the country have been warned against using the untimely death of blogger Albert Ojwang in a police...

15 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja: Justice for Ojwang, But No Room for Violence or Destruction of Property

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has strongly condemned the recent destruction of property during protests in Nairobi, urging Kenyans to...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Super Petrol increases by Sh2.69 per litre in latest EPRA review

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Super Petrol price has increased by Sh2.69 per litre in the latest pump price review by the Energy and...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 Kenya Air Force officers killed in military plane crash in Kwale

The fixed wing plane departed from Mombasa at 11:39am Saturday and was last seen near Diani before disappearing from the radar.

19 hours ago

Top stories

Will Kalonzo Be Lured to Kenya Kwanza? Kindiki’s Ukambani Visit Signify Political Overture

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 14 – As political realignment intensifies ahead of the 2027 general elections, political maneuvering are underway as the Kenya Kwanza government...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bomet, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kirinyaga top list of counties with ethnic bias in employment

This is according to a new Senate report that highlighted deep-rooted ethnic exclusion across 32 devolved units.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: Allow me to bring Kalonzo to the fold

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 14 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki affirmed his readiness to look for former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka to develop Ukambani region, which...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Weatherman Issues Advisory on Strong Winds and Large Waves Across Coastal and Inland Regions

These winds are projected to intensify to over 30 knots (15.4 m/s) between Saturday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 17.

23 hours ago