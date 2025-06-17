Kanja orders arrest of police officer filmed shooting an unarmed vendor in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – The uniformed police officer who was captured on camera assaulting and then shooting an unarmed mask hawker along Nairobi’s Moi Avenue has been disarmed and arrested.

Police Spokesman Muchiri Nyagah confirmed that Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja ordered the officer to be arraigned in court.

“Following this incident, the Inspector General of the National Police Service ordered the immediate arrest and arraignment of the officer involved. The said police officer has since been arrested,” Nyagah stated.

In a statement to newsrooms, the Police Spokesman further said that the victim, identified as Eli Joshua, is receiving medical attention at Kenyatta National Hospital, where he was rushed by protesters.

The shooting, captured on mobile phones by protesters, has circulated widely online. Disturbing footage shows two armed officers confronting Eli Joshua. One officer is seen striking him on the back with the butt of a rifle. Moments later, the second officer slaps him before shooting him at point-blank range, leaving him lying on the pavement as bystanders begin shouting at the officers, who then retreat.

“Damn, he has shot him,” one protester is heard exclaiming in horror as the victim collapses. The two officers are then seen walking away casually.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This man was just selling water. He was shot at close range while standing there. This is so wrong!” a visibly distraught woman cried, moments after the incident — capturing the raw anger that erupted across Nairobi’s CBD in its aftermath.

The Police Spokesman clarified that the “unarmed civilian had been shot using an anti-riot shotgun.” This comes amid online speculation about the type of firearm used and whether it was appropriate for use during a protest.