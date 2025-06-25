Kalonzo, Wamalwa lay wreaths outside Parliament in memory of those killed in Gen Z protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Wednesday led opposition leaders in laying wreaths outside Parliament in memory of those killed during last year’s Gen Z anti-Finance Bill protests.

Kalonzo was joined by DAP Kenya Party leader Eugene Wamalwa and families of victims who died during last year’s demonstrations, which culminated in the storming of Parliament.

The leaders walked from Holy Family Basilica, where they had earlier held prayers, but were not allowed to go past the police barricade.

“Today, we just want to remember these young people. We intend to lay wreaths in their memory,” Kalonzo stated.

“Even if we are denied access to Parliament today, this day must be properly commemorated as a national holiday in the future.”

They did not attend a formal church service but held prayers outside the church, just a few meters from Parliament Square.

Security officers had barricaded Parliament Road with razor wire as part of heightened security measures ahead of the anticipated Gen Z protests in Nairobi.

Security has been significantly heightened in the capital, with sections of key roads closed off to both motorists and pedestrians.

Protestors continue to stream into Nairobi’s Central Business District, gathering in growing numbers at key points including the National Archives and Tom Mboya Street to mark the first anniversary of the Gen Z-led June 25 protests.

Waving Kenyan flags, holding placards, and carrying roses, the demonstrators have maintained a peaceful tone as they march through the city under the watchful eye of police officers deployed across the capital.

Police have already lobbed teargas to some protestors along Kimathi Street near the Stanley Hotel

Many businesses in the CBD, however, remain closed as owners remain cautious amid fears of possible unrest.

In Mombasa, the demonstrators began their march along Moi Avenue to demand justice for the 60 Kenyans who were killed during last year’s anti-Finance Bill protests.

The march started at dawn, with protesters gathering at the ACK Memorial Church before proceeding through the city under the watch of armed police officers in three escort vehicles.

Police are clearing traffic to ensure the procession moves smoothly through key roads in the coastal city.

One of the organizers said they have taken measures to ensure the objective of the demonstration is attained and it is not infiltrated.