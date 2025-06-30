Kalonzo Slams Moses Kuria’s ‘irresponsible’ 2027 Election Remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has strongly condemned remarks made by President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, hinting that the 2027 General Election may be delayed due to ongoing court cases involving the appointment of commissioners to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.

Musyuoka described Kuria’s comments as reckless and a direct threat to Kenya’s constitutional democracy.

“What knowledge is Moses Kuria relying on to claim that there will be no election? This is someone who must be called out directly. If he knows there will be a problem in this country, let him come out and say it, because the Constitution is clear,” Musyoka stated.

He accused the former Gatundu South MP of deliberately stoking public fear and attempting to lay the groundwork for unconstitutional extensions of power.

He reiterated that the Constitution provides clear timelines for elections, and no amount of political maneuvering should be allowed to interfere with the sovereign will of the people.

“Kenyans have decided that this shenanigans about stolen elections must come to an end. There will be elections under the constitutions by 2027 or even before if William Ruto steps aside because that is also an option,” he stated.

Kuria had earlier posted on social media, expressing concern over the court’s suspension of the swearing-in of new IEBC commissioners.

He warned that with only 39 days left before the official two-year countdown to the next election, the legal process could drag on until September 2027 potentially leaving the country without a duly constituted electoral body to oversee the 2027 elections.

Quoting the findings of the Kriegler Commission, Kuria stated that a credible election cannot be held without a commission in place at least two years in advance.

He implied that Kenya’s litigious culture might stall the IEBC process long enough to derail the much-anticipated 2027 polls.

“The court has stopped the swearing-in of IEBC commissioners. In 39 days, we begin the two-year countdown to the 2027 elections. Without a commission, as Kriegler warned, a credible election is impossible. Given our litigious nature, this case could reach the Supreme Court and drag on until September 2027—meaning the current administration may remain in office without an election,” Kuria noted.

The debate comes amid a heated political climate, with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) reconstitution process facing legal hurdles.