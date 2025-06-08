Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Kalonzo announces candlelight vigil to honour June 25 Gen Z protest victims

“On the 25th of June, I have this idea—that Kenyans should go there and light candles in front of the gates, because we must honour the young Kenyans who died or were injured during confrontations with the police,” Kalonzo said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called on Kenyans to light candles at Parliament Buildings on June 25 in memory of the youth killed during protests against the Finance Bill, 2024.

He made the remarks while attending a Sunday service at the Jesus Celebration Centre in Malindi, Kilifi County.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“On the 25th of June, I have this idea—that Kenyans should go there and light candles in front of the gates, because we must honour the young Kenyans who died or were injured during confrontations with the police,” Kalonzo said.

Earlier this week, opposition leaders had urged citizens to stay home on that day to commemorate those killed during the June 25, 2024 protests, when demonstrators stormed Parliament in opposition to the controversial Finance Bill.

They also announced that the day would henceforth be marked as “Gen Z Liberation Day” in tribute to the youth-led protests against the government’s economic policies and tax hikes.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) reported that at least 60 people died and hundreds more were injured between June and July 2024 due to the excessive use of force during the demonstrations.

On May 28, 2025, President William Ruto publicly apologized to the Gen Z youth during the National Prayer Service, saying he was sorry “for anything the generation felt aggrieved by” under his administration.

The anti-Finance Bill protests, largely driven by Gen Z activists, escalated into violent confrontations following the bill’s passage by the National Assembly on the morning of June 25, 2024.

Police officers in uniform and plainclothes were accused of using live bullets and excessive force, resulting in the deaths of several protesters and injuries to dozens more.

In a televised address that same evening, President Ruto condemned the protesters’ actions, labeling them “treasonous” and describing the demonstrators as “organised criminals” who had hijacked peaceful protests to cause mayhem.

Mounting public pressure eventually forced President Ruto to instruct the National Assembly to delete all provisions in the Finance Bill 2024.

“I concede, and therefore I will not sign the 2024 Finance Bill. It shall subsequently be withdrawn,” the President declared in a live address from State House.

In the aftermath, Ruto dissolved the Cabinet and in an unexpected turn of events, he reached out to opposition leader Raila Odinga, who agreed to support the formation of a broad-based government by “donating” five senior leaders from his party.

They included:

Former ODM Chairman John Mbadi, who is currently National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary

Former ODM Deputy Leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, appointed to the Mining and Cooperatives dockets respectively

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, appointed Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CHURCH & POLITICS

Gachagua pressures Atwoli to speak up on diversion of NSSF funds to bankroll Govt mega-projects

“We are very happy to hear that Atwoli has started to speak out—he has been silent for too long. He is one of the...

54 minutes ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Ruto, Gachagua differ over Kenya’s Transformation Path

But speaking at Jesus Celebration Centre in Kilifi, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said many Kenyans haven’t seen the promised inclusivity and development.

2 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

British soldier arrested in Kenya over rape allegation

The alleged rape happened last month close to the British Army Training Unit Kenya (Batuk) near the town of Nanyuki, 200km north of the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mediheal says transplant procedures aligned to Health Act, 2017 and international standards

NAIROBI, Kenya June 8 – Mediheal Group of Hospitals says that it operates within the confines of Kenyan law and follows international medical standards...

3 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Nairobi leaders reaffirm support for President Ruto

Speaking during a church service in Makadara, area MP George Aladwa urged the President to stay focused despite growing criticism, which he dismissed as...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya, China Mark 40 Years of Acrobatics and Cultural Ties with Dazzling Showcase

Festivities opened with the Seng’anya Dance by the Bomas Harambee Dancers—whose electrifying footwork and rhythmic drumming captured the essence of Kenyan tradition. This was...

4 hours ago

Headlines

President Ruto attends church service in Nairobi, Makadara Constituency

The President is expected to use the platform to rally support for his administration’s agenda, even as criticism mounts from the opposition over unfulfilled...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Ministry of Health vows to press on with nicotine crackdown

Speaking in Kirinyaga County during a sensitization forum, Muthoni emphasized the health risks posed by nicotine and rallied support for the upcoming Quality of...

6 hours ago