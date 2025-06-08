Kalonzo announces candlelight vigil to honour June 25 Gen Z protest victims

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called on Kenyans to light candles at Parliament Buildings on June 25 in memory of the youth killed during protests against the Finance Bill, 2024.

He made the remarks while attending a Sunday service at the Jesus Celebration Centre in Malindi, Kilifi County.

“On the 25th of June, I have this idea—that Kenyans should go there and light candles in front of the gates, because we must honour the young Kenyans who died or were injured during confrontations with the police,” Kalonzo said.

Earlier this week, opposition leaders had urged citizens to stay home on that day to commemorate those killed during the June 25, 2024 protests, when demonstrators stormed Parliament in opposition to the controversial Finance Bill.

They also announced that the day would henceforth be marked as “Gen Z Liberation Day” in tribute to the youth-led protests against the government’s economic policies and tax hikes.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) reported that at least 60 people died and hundreds more were injured between June and July 2024 due to the excessive use of force during the demonstrations.

On May 28, 2025, President William Ruto publicly apologized to the Gen Z youth during the National Prayer Service, saying he was sorry “for anything the generation felt aggrieved by” under his administration.

The anti-Finance Bill protests, largely driven by Gen Z activists, escalated into violent confrontations following the bill’s passage by the National Assembly on the morning of June 25, 2024.

Police officers in uniform and plainclothes were accused of using live bullets and excessive force, resulting in the deaths of several protesters and injuries to dozens more.

In a televised address that same evening, President Ruto condemned the protesters’ actions, labeling them “treasonous” and describing the demonstrators as “organised criminals” who had hijacked peaceful protests to cause mayhem.

Mounting public pressure eventually forced President Ruto to instruct the National Assembly to delete all provisions in the Finance Bill 2024.

“I concede, and therefore I will not sign the 2024 Finance Bill. It shall subsequently be withdrawn,” the President declared in a live address from State House.

In the aftermath, Ruto dissolved the Cabinet and in an unexpected turn of events, he reached out to opposition leader Raila Odinga, who agreed to support the formation of a broad-based government by “donating” five senior leaders from his party.

They included:

Former ODM Chairman John Mbadi, who is currently National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary

Former ODM Deputy Leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, appointed to the Mining and Cooperatives dockets respectively

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, appointed Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum