JSC announces recrutiment of 45 judges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced the recruitment of 15 Court of Appeal judges.

In a gazette notice, Chief Justice Martha Koome stated that the Judiciary is also seeking to employ twenty High Court judges and 10 in the Environment and Land Court.

The recruitment process had reached an advanced stage last year but was frozen following the Finance Bill protests.

Following this, Treasury directed the Judiciary to restrict spending to 15 percent of the appropriated budget.