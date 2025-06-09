JSC advertises additional slots in the Judiciary months after budget-triggered freeze

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has advertised multiple vacant positions in the Judiciary months after halting a similar exercise over a budget deficit.

The Commission is seeking to fill several key positions, including fifteen judges of the Court of Appeal, twenty High Court judges, and ten Environment and Land Court judges.

Additionally, JSC listed opportunities for Resident Magistrates (60), Resident Kadhis (5), and Resident Magistrates/Adjudicators in the Small Claims Court (40).

Monday’s announcement follows a separate declaration made by Chief Justice and JSC Chairperson Martha Koome, who on June 4, 2025, gazetted fifteen vacancies in the Court of Appeal, 20 in the High Court, and 10 in the Environment and Land Court.

Interested applicants have until June 30, 2025, at 5:00 pm to submit their applications through the official JSC portal: https://jsc.go.ke/jobs-2.

The Commission strongly cautioned applicants against canvassing, warning that any such attempts will result in immediate disqualification. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The current recruitment comes just months after the JSC was forced to cancel an earlier hiring process due to budgetary constraints.

In January 2025, the Commission suspended judicial appointments, citing financial cuts by the National Treasury that had significantly reduced the Judiciary’s operational budget.

At the time, Chief Justice Koome said the JSC had no choice but to suspend all pending recruitments, including the hiring of eleven Court of Appeal judges, as part of austerity measures following a Treasury directive for a 15 per cent budget reduction.