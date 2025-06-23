Joint Africa-India WWI Commemorative Pillar unveiled in Mwatate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – In a long overdue recognition of the shared sacrifice made by African and Indian soldiers during the First World War, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya and visiting Indian State Minister for Defence Hon Sanjay Seth Monday unveiled the Joint India-Africa Commemorative Pillar at Mile 27 Railway Bridge in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County.

In her address, the Cabinet Secretary described the memorial pillar as a solemn remembrance and honour of the brave young Indian and African soldiers who fought and fell together for global peace and prosperity over a century ago.

“This solemn occasion represents a long-overdue recognition of the shared sacrifice made by African and Indian soldiers during the First World War,” she stated.

“It is here, over a century ago, that brave young men, separated by distance but united by duty, fought and fell together in defence of ideals that transcend national borders.”

The Cabinet Secretary, who was accompanied by the Assistant Chief of Defence Forces (ACDF) for OPD&T Maj Gen Fredrick Leuria, noted that the current strong Kenya-India defence bilateral ties were forged during these early joint military exploits.

“This gathering reminds us of the strong and practical defence cooperation we continue to nurture with India, which today extends far beyond commemoration,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

At the same time, Tuya thanked the Indian Government for financing the construction of the monument saying India was firmly one Kenya’s foremost defence partners supporting several initiatives.

“Under the existing defence partnership, India remains one of Kenya’s most valued partners in capacity building and military training, high-level exchanges and dialogue, and equipment and technology cooperation,” Tuya said.

On his part, Maj Gen Leuria, who represented the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri, hailed the African and Indian soldiers lost in World War I as heroes whose acts of bravery shaped world history.

“Today we honour Indian and African soldiers who fought and died here over a century ago. Though their battles may seem small in history books, their sacrifice was immense, and today we fulfill a promise to remember them.

These were young men far from home who stood and fell side by side. This commemorative pillar gives their story a voice and symbolizes the enduring bond between our nations,” Maj Gen Leuria noted.

It should be remembered that over 50,000 Indian troops passed through the East African theatre during World War I. Thousands never returned home. Alongside them fought soldiers of the British Kings African Rifles, many of them Kenyans.

Mile 27 Railway Bridge, the site of the memorial pillar, was the scene of a hotly contested tactical seesaw battle pitting the British against the Germans seeking to blow up the bridge in order to disrupt British frontline troop support.

On 19th September 1915, the Germans mounted a major ambush attack on a British relief convoy arriving by train leading to the death of 20 British soldiers.

Tactfully, the Germans withdrew but in their haste retreat failed to blow up the bridge leaving the facility as the main supply-line for British troops in Kenya.

Other speakers at the solemn military ceremony were acting Indian High Commissioner to Kenya Mr Sushil Prasad, area MP Peter Shake and Mwatate Deputy County Commissioner Ms Miriam Tilas.