Digital blogger Albert Ojwang was killed in police custody in June 2025 following an arrest triggered by a complaint from Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat. His death sparked national outrage and demands for Lagat’s arrest and prosecution.

Jakakimba Joins Calls for Justice After Death of Blogger Albert Ojwang in Police Custody

A post-mortem conducted by government pathologist Dr. Bernard Midia confirmed Ojwang died from injuries consistent with a violent assault. The examination revealed extensive head trauma, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue injuries — all suggesting he was severely beaten. The report ruled out suicide or self-inflicted harm, contradicting earlier police claims.

HOMA BAY, Kenya June 10 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Homa Bay Secretary, Silas Jakakimba, has issued a strongly worded statement condemning the brutal death of digital blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang while in police custody, calling for urgent, independent investigations by the National Police Service (NPS).

Ojwang, who was arrested in Migori County following a complaint lodged by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat was then transported over 400 kilometres to Nairobi and held at the Central Police Station. He later died in custody.

The death has sparked outrage nationwide.

On Tuesday, Jakakimba termed the death “horrendous”, urging the police — now enjoying operational and financial autonomy under President William Ruto’s directive — to act swiftly in delivering justice.

“A life lost is one too many for the family, friends, relatives, and of course, the nation to bear,” said Jakakimba. He urged the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that officers found culpable are held personally accountable and suggested that Kenya consider leveraging its security partnerships with countries like the U.S. and U.K. to support an impartial probe.

Referencing President Ruto’s 2022 executive order that granted the police service enhanced independence, Jakakimba called for this autonomy to be exercised in a way that upholds the sanctity of life and reaffirms the president’s stated opposition to extra-judicial killings.

“It is urgent and necessary that the Service aligns its operations to give primacy and effect to the Constitutional dictates on Sanctity of Life,” he said, offering heartfelt condolences to Ojwang’s family.

The findings of Ojwang’s postmortem have sparked national outrage and mounting calls for the arrest of DIG Lagat, who filed the initial complaint against Ojwang over alleged defamatory social media posts.

Political Firestorm

Lawmakers across both chambers of Parliament have condemned the killing, terming it a state-sanctioned execution. Youths are planning protests on Thursday to demand Lagat’s arrest.

Inspector General Japhet Koome has since interdicted several officers from Central Police Station. However, DIG Lagat remains on duty — a move that has sparked fresh criticism and raised doubts about the government’s commitment to police reforms.

