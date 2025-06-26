Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen walks in Nairobi as he headed to downtown to assess the damage caused after June 25, 2025 protests which he described as an attempted coup.

Top stories

“It Was an Attempted Coup, Not Protests” – Murkomen Declares, Vows Action On Organisers and Financiers

At least 16 people were killed during the protests, according to Amnesty International, while more than 400 were injured. Among the fatalities was a security guard stationed at Kenya Power’s Stima Plaza headquarters. Fred Wamale Wanyonyi was shot at the Kolobot Road entrance and later pronounced dead at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 26 Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has described Wednesday’s nationwide protests as a “well-planned and unconstitutional attempt at regime change,” adding that the government has gathered clear evidence pointing to the organisers and financiers.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Murkomen said what unfolded was not a protest, but an attempted coup targeting key state installations including State House and Parliament.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“That was not a peaceful protest. That was an attempted coup,” he said. “You all saw what happened. They were clearly targeting the symbols of power—but they did not succeed.”

He said the plotters mobilised people from Nyeri, Murang’a, Thika and other regions, transporting them to Nairobi to fuel unrest. “These are the same individuals seen looting and robbing citizens on their way home,” he added.

Toll of Violence

At least 16 people were killed during the protests, according to Amnesty International, while more than 400 were injured. Among the fatalities was a security guard stationed at Kenya Power’s Stima Plaza headquarters. Fred Wamale Wanyonyi was shot at the Kolobot Road entrance and later pronounced dead at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

Murkomen said over 300 police officers were among the injured, with some sustaining life-altering injuries. Nine police stations were attacked—five of them torched—including Dagoretti, Molo and Ol Kalou. Eighty-eight police vehicles and over 90 government and private vehicles were destroyed. Five firearms were stolen from Dagoretti Police Post while four others were burned at Gachui Police Post.

Planned Violence and Political Targeting

He said the demonstrations were organised with the goal of instilling fear and destabilising the country. Protesters chanting slogans like “Take over power” and “Occupy State House” tried to overrun security barricades.

Businesses, homes, and institutions associated with government allies—including those belonging to MPs Kimani Ichung’wah, Kimani Kuria, Eric Wamumbi, and Mwangi Kiunjuri—were also attacked.

“This was a deliberate, coordinated, funded and politically instigated operation. It was terrorism disguised as dissent,” Murkomen said.

Several supermarkets, electronics shops, government buildings, and even a Catholic Church property in Embu were looted and torched. Critical infrastructure, including roads and water lines, was vandalised.

Response and Next Steps

The Interior CS praised security officers for exercising restraint and successfully repelling attempts to storm State House, Parliament, and other installations. He said investigations are ongoing and that those responsible—regardless of political or financial status—will face arrest and prosecution.

“We will pursue justice relentlessly on behalf of all affected Kenyans,” Murkomen said.

He called for urgent legislation to regulate public demonstrations, proposing legal frameworks that will require protest organisers to submit clear plans including purpose, routes, and timelines for police coordination.

While condemning the violence, Murkomen said the government remains open to dialogue with youth, civil society, faith leaders and other stakeholders to address deeper systemic issues.

“Kenya’s strength lies in our unity. To peaceful citizens, the government stands with you. And to those who seek chaos, our resolve to defend this nation is unshakable.”

The protests marked one year since the 2024 Gen Z demonstrations against the Finance Bill, which left over 60 people dead. The movement has since evolved into a broader campaign for accountability, justice and inclusive governance.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) What unfolded yesterday was not a protest, it was terrorism disguised as dissent – CS Murkomen

30 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Businessman Aroko to serve as state witness in MP Were’s murder trial after DCI reviews evidence

Aroko, who had initially been arrested was being treated as a suspect in the high-profile case.

4 hours ago

Top stories

High Court Reinstates TV’s After CA Suspension Over Live Protest Coverage

The judge also warned that any disobedience of the court’s directive would result in penal consequences. Parties named in the suit—including the CA—have three...

7 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya Power Guard Fatally Shot as Nationwide Protests Leave 12 Dead, Scores Injured

Kenya Power confirmed that Fred Wamale Wanyonyi, an employee of Hatari Security, was shot at around 4:30pm while on duty at the Kolobot Road...

7 hours ago

Top stories

12 Killed, 400 Injured in Gen Z Anniversary Protests Across Kenya

Fatalities were reported in Nairobi’s Ngara and Embakasi, Molo, Matuu, Ol Kalou, Ongata Rongai, Juja, and Kikuyu, where police reportedly opened fire on protesters....

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges peaceful protests amid ongoing unrest

The President said leaders should take the lead in embracing peace instead of inciting Kenyans and dividing them along tribal lines. 

22 hours ago

Top stories

Matiang’i Urges Restraint as Youth Mark Anniversary of Gen Z Protests

NAIROBI, Kenya June 25 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has urged the government and security forces to exercise restraint as thousands...

23 hours ago

County News

Looters run wild during June 25 protests in Nakuru

Several businesses suffered losses after street lights and advertising materials were destroyed. The vandals also carried away metal structures, likely for sale to scrap...

1 day ago