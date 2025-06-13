Isiolo leaders ask Ruto to intervene in feud between MCAs and Governor Guyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – A section of grassroots leaders want president William Ruto to intervene and solve a standoff between Isiolo Members of County Assembly and governor Abdi Guyo.

They said the standoff is affecting service delivery at large. They added this has deteriorated life in general.

The leaders held meetings in respective wards to deliberate the crisis. The MCAs on Tuesday initiated the process of impeaching Governor Guyo in response to multiple allegations.

The MCAs were holed up in a meeting at a hotel in Nakuru where they switched off their mobile phones to avoid being contacted.

Bula Pesa ward leader Lydia Ntinyari said the pending plans to impeach the governor is not good for them.

“I urge the president to personally intervene and make sure this issue is solved for our sake,” she said.

She told the MCAs and the governor to swallow their pride and iron out their differences.

A resident Stephene Ngatia asked the leaders to talk about developing the area and development at large.

“They should be discussing how to create job opportunities,” he said.

Another resident Emmanuel Mzungu told the MCAs to seek public opinion before proceeding with for plans.

Another leader identified as Joseline Kagendo said there is need for dialogue between the parties that have differed.

“Let us talk as leaders and solve any pending standoff. We need unity,” she said.

Secretary General for Isiolo Somali Council of elders Abdila Hassan asked the feuding group to give dialogue a chance.

“No need for war. All is possible through dialogue. We ask for all and in particular the president to come in and solve this issue,” he said.

He said they talked as minority communities in the area who are worried the standoff is negatively affecting them. Sericho MCA Abubakar Godana tabled a notice of motion for the governor’s impeachment.

Following the tabling of the motion, Guyo has seven days to respond to the accusations.

The County Assembly, led by Speaker Mohamed Roba, is now preparing for a public participation process.

Police were forced to fire shots in the air to disperse a group of residents who attempted to storm the county assembly in opposition to the plans.

The motion received unanimous support from all 18 MCAs.

According to the motion, the MCAs are seeking the governor’s removal on the grounds of gross misconduct, violation of the Constitution and various laws, and abuse of office.Godana cited violations of Chapter Six of the Constitution, the Leadership and Integrity Act, and the Public Officers Ethics Act.

“These Acts provide for respect for the rule of law, good governance, accountability and transparency as key principles of leadership,” he said.

The governor has been accused of presiding over numerous stalled development projects and failing to meet county revenue targets.

Regarding abuse of office, the governor is accused of appointing 36 advisors and 31 chief officers despite Isiolo County receiving the third-lowest revenue allocation in the country.

Governor Guyo has also been accused of issuing two-year contracts to chief officers, allegedly creating “an environment of fear and uncertainty”.

The motion further alleges that the governor failed to renew the contracts of 20 chief officers, instead renewing five contracts through a questionable process.

“The governor has violated Article 73 of the Constitution and the Leadership and Integrity Act by failing to professionally perform his duties, often being absent from office and executing county functions from Nairobi,” Godana said.

He has also faced criticism over allegations of ghost workers in the county government.

Last October, a leaked payroll sparked public outrage, with 11 MCAs accusing the executive of irregular recruitment practices.