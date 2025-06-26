Isiolo County Assembly Denies Holding Sitting on Governor Guyo Impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Uncertainty gripped Isiolo County on following widespread reports claiming Governor Abdi Guyo had been impeached by Members of the County Assembly claims which the Assembly Clerk has categorically denied.

The turmoil erupted after a statement circulating on social media declared that Governor Guyo had been removed from office in a sitting allegedly held by the County Assembly.

The purported statement claimed that 16 out of 18 Members of County Assembly (MCAs) voted in favour of the impeachment motion, with two members absent and none opposed.

However, the Office of the Clerk of the County Assembly swiftly moved to refute the allegations.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, Clerk Salad Boru Gutracha dismissed the reports as false, misleading, and politically driven.

“We categorically deny and clarify misleading reports circulating in the media and on social platforms claiming that the Assembly convened a sitting today, Thursday, 26th June 2025, to advance impeachment proceedings against the Governor of Isiolo County or to conduct any such related business,” Boru stated.

He affirmed that no such sitting had been convened, facilitated, or authorized by the Office of the Clerk, adding that his office had not issued any order papers, notices, or deployed officers for any impeachment-related session.

Boru further pointed to active court orders barring the Assembly from proceeding with any impeachment efforts at this time.

“The Assembly is fully bound by these orders and remains committed to upholding the rule of law and constitutional due processes,” he said.

He described the impeachment reports as “politically motivated misinformation” designed to mislead the public and undermine lawful legislative procedures.

Boru also reaffirmed his legal authority as Clerk of the Assembly, noting that a court ruling had quashed attempts to suspend him.

“Anyone purporting to act as Clerk has no legal mandate to facilitate any such sitting or act on behalf of this Office,” he warned.

Despite this, an unsigned and unverified statement purportedly from within the County Assembly insisted that a “momentous” sitting had occurred, during which the impeachment motion passed. The statement alleged that Governor Guyo was invited to respond to the charges but failed to appear.

“His absence was duly noted, and the House proceeded with the matter in accordance with the Standing Orders and relevant legal provisions,” the statement claimed.

The embattled Governor Guyo expressed shock at the developments saying the orders issued by the court shield him from any impeachment proceedings.

“I am shocked. They have never invited me to explain anything. We have a court order which has not been vacated or challenged,” he said.