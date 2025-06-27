Connect with us

Isiolo Assembly Speaker Roba granted Sh100,000 anticipatory bail

Quto was further directed to report to the Isiolo Police Station once every two weeks until such a time that a formal charge is filed against him within ninety days.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – The High Court has granted Isiolo County Assembly Speaker Mohamed Roba a Sh100,000 anticipatory bail shielding him from arrest pending any potential charges that may be brought against him.

The order further stated that should a charge be brought against him within ninety days, he will appear in court for plea taking and the cash bail previously deposited will be refunded.

According to the court, should Quto fulfills the bail conditions by depositing the required amount, he shall not be arrested in connection with the anticipated offence.

The ruling comes amid growing speculation over alleged administrative and financial issues in the Isiolo County Assembly.

The Speaker through lawyer Danstan Omari disclosed that he had received credible information from officers working within the County Government of Isiolo and members of the Kenya Police that there were express instructions from Governor Abdi Guyo and his agents to arbitrarily arrest and detain him.

He argued that the alleged aim of the move was to stop a scheduled County Assembly sitting on Thursday, June 26, 2025, where impeachment proceedings against the Governor were set to take place.

Quto further argued that he had not been summoned or questioned by any police station or investigative agency in relation to any wrongdoing, describing the looming arrest as illegal, unlawful, and politically motivated.

He asserted that the threats and actions from the Governor’s office placed him under imminent threat of arrest and detention, hence his justified apprehension that his constitutional rights were under attack.

