Iran launches ballistic missiles at Israel, as Supreme Leader vows to ‘inflict heavy blows’

June 13 – Iran has launched a massive barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for recent airstrikes, with explosions reported in Jerusalem and plumes of black smoke rising over Tel Aviv. The attack follows a vow by Iran’s Supreme Leader to “inflict heavy blows” after the killing of senior Revolutionary Guard officials and six scientists, allegedly in Israeli strikes.

The Israeli military confirmed incoming missile fire from Iran and said it had activated the Iron Dome defence system. The U.S. military also assisted in intercepting some of the missiles, according to American officials.

BBC correspondent Ione Wells reported hearing an explosion in Jerusalem, while scenes of smoke engulfing Tel Aviv’s skyline unfolded live.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Revolutionary Guard chief Hossein Salami and other senior commanders had been assassinated in targeted Israeli strikes. Iran has accused the U.S. of backing Israel’s offensive, though Washington has denied direct involvement.

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran to return to the negotiating table over its nuclear programme, warning that Israel’s response could be “even more brutal” if Tehran escalates.

In a televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes were part of “Operation Rising Lion,” aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.

“Our fight is not with the Iranian people, but with their oppressive regime,” Netanyahu said. “More is on the way. The regime does not know what hit them—or what will hit them. It has never been weaker.”

He called on Iranians to rise up against the government: “This is your opportunity to stand up and demand freedom from the evil and oppressive regime.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli military advised citizens that it was safe to leave bomb shelters but urged them to remain nearby and continue following emergency directives.

The situation remains highly volatile as both sides brace for potential further escalation.