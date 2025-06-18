IPOA to detain Central Police Station Chief Samson Talaam for 14 Days in probe over Albert Ojwang’s Murder

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 18 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has been granted 15 days to detain Central Police Station cheif Samson Talaam to enable them complete investigations into the murder of Albert Ojwang.

Trial Magistrate Ben Mark Ikubi said the prosecution had given compelling reasons to allow the detention sought.

He said a clear demonstration was shown that the OCS is likely to interfere with the ongoing investigation if released and given he is the commanding officer of the station that is the crime scene.

The Magistrate further stated that it is not enough that the Talaam presented himself willingly to the Director of Criminal Investigations.

IPOA on June 16, filed an application at the Milimani Law Courts, stating the need for extension of time to allow detectives complete their investigations.

“The Applicant requires an additional twenty-one (21) days within which to complete investigations and that the Respondents be detained at the aforementioned Police Station,” the petition stated.

The Isaack Hassan led agency citied concerns that Talaam may interfere with crucial evidence or intimidate potential witnesses if released.

The Authority said preliminary investigations suggest possible police misconduct and violations of human rights.

“Brief evidence gathered so far, the Respondent and others still at-large are suspected to have directed, planned and attempted cover-up of the brutal fatal assault of the deceased while inside the Cells at the Central Police Station,” IPOA stated.

Ojwang was arrested on June 8, by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following a complaint by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat regarding a social media post.

He was later transported from Homabay to Nairobi where he was booked at Central Police station.

According to IPOA, he was found dead inside the station’s holding cells hours later under circumstances the authority has termed as “highly suspicious.”

Nairobi Central Police Station OCS Samson Talam was arrested on June 13, 2025 in Eldoret after a day-long operation over Ojwang’s death in custody.

Investigators pursuing him alleged that he had fled in an attempt to evade capture.

They further stated that he had switched off his mobile phone on June 12, 2025 as officers closed in on him.

He was eventually located, arrested, and handed over to the IPOA for further processing.

Talam is considered a prime suspect after multiple witnesses and suspects implicated him during IPOA’s ongoing investigation.

Ojwang’s family has called for justice and transparency, accusing the police of trying to cover up the circumstances surrounding his death.