IPOA seeks to detain Central OCS Talaam for 21 days in probe over Albert Ojwang’s murder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is seeking to detain the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Nairobi’s Central Police Station, Samson Talaam, for 21 days to allow for the completion of investigations into the death of Albert Ojwang, who died while in police custody.

IPOA on Monday filed an application at the Milimani Law Courts, stating the need for extension of time to allow detectives complete their investigations.

“The Applicant requires an additional twenty-one (21) days within which to complete investigations and that the Respondents be detained at the aforementioned Police Station,” the petition stated.

IPOA citing concerns that Talaam may interfere with crucial evidence or intimidate potential witnesses if released.

The authority said preliminary investigations suggest possible police misconduct and violations of human rights.

“Brief evidence gathered so far, the Respondent and others still at-large are suspected to have directed, planned and attempted cover-up of the brutal fatal assault of the deceased while inside the Cells at the Central Police Station,” IPOA stated.

Ojwang was arrested on June 8, by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following a complaint by Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat regarding a social media post.

He was later transported from Homabay to Nairobi where he was booked at Central Police station.

According to IPOA, he was found dead inside the station’s holding cells hours later under circumstances the authority has termed as “highly suspicious.”

Nairobi Central Police Station OCS Samson Talam was arrested on June 13 2025 in Eldoret after a day-long operation over Ojwang’s death in custody.

Investigators pursuing him alleged that he had fled in an attempt to evade capture.

They further stated that he had switched off his mobile phone on Thursday as officers closed in on him.

He was eventually located, arrested, and handed over to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) for further processing.

Talam is considered a prime suspect after multiple witnesses and suspects implicated him during IPOA’s ongoing investigation.

Ojwang’s family has called for justice and transparency, accusing the police of trying to cover up the circumstances surrounding his death.