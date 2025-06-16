Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi Central OCS Samson Tallam is facing charges over the murder in police custody of Blogger Albert Ojwang. /June 2025.

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA seeks to detain Central OCS Talaam for 21 days in probe over Albert Ojwang’s murder

IPOA filed an application at the Milimani Law Courts, stating the need for extension of time to allow detectives complete their investigations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is seeking to detain the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Nairobi’s Central Police Station, Samson Talaam, for 21 days to allow for the completion of investigations into the death of Albert Ojwang, who died while in police custody.

IPOA on Monday filed an application at the Milimani Law Courts, stating the need for extension of time to allow detectives complete their investigations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Applicant requires an additional twenty-one (21) days within which to complete investigations and that the Respondents be detained at the aforementioned Police Station,” the petition stated.

IPOA citing concerns that Talaam may interfere with crucial evidence or intimidate potential witnesses if released.

The authority said preliminary investigations suggest possible police misconduct and violations of human rights.

“Brief evidence gathered so far, the Respondent and others still at-large are suspected to have directed, planned and attempted cover-up of the brutal fatal assault of the deceased while inside the Cells at the Central Police Station,” IPOA stated.

Ojwang was arrested on June 8, by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following a complaint by Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat regarding a social media post.

He was later transported from Homabay to Nairobi where he was booked at Central Police station.

According to IPOA, he was found dead inside the station’s holding cells hours later under circumstances the authority has termed as “highly suspicious.”

Nairobi Central Police Station OCS Samson Talam  was arrested on June 13 2025 in Eldoret after a day-long operation over Ojwang’s death in custody.

Investigators pursuing him alleged that he had fled in an attempt to evade capture.

They further stated that he had switched off his mobile phone on Thursday as officers closed in on him.

He was eventually located, arrested, and handed over to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) for further processing.

Talam is considered a prime suspect after multiple witnesses and suspects implicated him during IPOA’s ongoing investigation.

Ojwang’s family has called for justice and transparency, accusing the police of trying to cover up the circumstances surrounding his death. 

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Newton Karish to fly DP flag in Mbeere North by-election

Party leaders Lenny Kivuti and Justin Muturi described Karish, who currently serves as Muminji MCA, as a dedicated servant leader, grounded in strong values...

7 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua urges families of Gen Z protest victims to stay away from commemoration march

Gachagua claimed there is a sinister plot to harm those who show up for the march

22 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Maraga says buck stops with President Ruto in Albert Ojwang murder

26 minutes ago

crime

Muturi wants Ruto to suspend DIG Lagat amid probe over Ojwang’s murder in custody

Muturi noted that in July 2024, President Ruto convinced then-Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to resign following weeks of violent protests against proposed...

56 minutes ago

Headlines

Kuria’s intended swap from Ruto’s Advisor to Jubilee Party chief, puzzles miscalculating Kega

Kega, who serves as Secretary-General of a rival Jubilee faction, questioned why Kuria would quit being President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, for what...

1 hour ago

World

Central OCS Due in Court Over Blogger Ojwang’s Murder as Pressure Mounts on DIG Lagat To Resign

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 – Nairobi Central Police Station’s Officer Commanding Station (OCS), Samson Talam, is expected to appear before the Milimani Law Courts...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Second human milk bank comes to Mbagathi hospital

The Human Milk Bank will serve private and public New born units to the Southern and Western parts of Nairobi including Kenyatta National Hospital.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

For the unkind things he has said about me, I won’t answer him publicly: Kindiki to Kalonzo

Kindiki said he harbors no resentment with Kalonzo’s decision not to work with him politically.

3 hours ago