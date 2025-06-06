Connect with us

IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan/FILE/IPOA

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA probes police shooting of an unknown number of ‘invaders’ in Narok

The incident, which occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, June 5, allegedly involved police officers opening fire on a group of individuals said to have trespassed on private property located within the Angama Conservancy.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into a police shooting incident that claimed several lives and left others seriously injured in Lolkuruk Village, Angama Mara.

The incident, which occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, June 5, allegedly involved police officers opening fire on a group of individuals said to have trespassed on private property located within the Angama Conservancy.

The property in question reportedly forms part of a protected wildlife area known for its high-end tourism and conservation efforts.

IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan Friday said IPOA had dispatched a Rapid Response Team to the area to probe the incident.

According to Hassan, the team will gather all necessary information to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Initial reports indicate that tension has been simmering in the area, with some residents citing long-standing disputes over land use and access rights.

Call for calm

While offering condolences to the bereaved families and those injured, IPOA called for calm among residents and urged the community to allow the law to take its course.

“IPOA will make appropriate recommendations to the relevant State agencies and will update the public on its findings upon the conclusion of its investigations,” said Hassan.

“The Authority remains independent, impartial, fair, and apolitical in all its work.”

IPOA emphasized that it will submit appropriate recommendations to the relevant State agencies once the investigation is complete and will keep the public informed on the progress and outcome of the inquiry.

