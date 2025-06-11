IPOA names 5 police officers involved in the arrest of Albert Ojwang’

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 11 – Six police officers have been officially named as the individuals who arrested teacher and social media influencer Albert Omondi Ojwang’, whose death in custody has triggered outrage.

Details by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) show that the officers picked up Ojwang’ from the Leaders Centre in Homa Bay County on Friday, June 7, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Mwangi told senators that Sergeant Sigei, Sergeant Wesley Kirui, and Police Constables Dennis Kinyani, Milton Mwanze, and Boniface Rabudo picked up Ojwang’.

“The team arrested the deceased and took him to Mawego Police Station,” Mwangi stated.

According to IPOA, after being booked at Mawego, Ojwang’ was later removed from the station and transferred to Nairobi, where he was placed in custody at Central Police Station. His death occurred shortly thereafter, while still in police hands.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Monday, June 10, ruled out suicide and revealed that Ojwang’ suffered a head injury caused by blunt force trauma, along with neck compression and multiple subcutaneous bruises.

IPOA disclosed that they obtained formal statements from all six officers involved in arrest, as well as from other potential witnesses including a fellow detainee who was held at Central Police Station at the same time as Ojwang’.

The oversight body told the house that the CCTV system at Central Police Station in Nairobi was tampered with in the preliminary findings ruling out the theory that Ojwang’ committed suicide while in police custody.

The CCTV recording device at the station was seized and sent for forensic analysis which confirmed foul play.

“The CCTV system located at the OCS office had been interfered with. The post-mortem showed that Ojwang’ died from a head injury caused by blunt force trauma, neck compression, and multiple bruises on his body. This clearly shows he did not die by suicide,” she said.

IPOA told the Senate that their team had visited and documented the crime scene to preserve evidence and better understand what took place.

They collected blood samples from the area and analyzed the pattern of blood at the scene. Police documents related to Ojwang’s arrest and detention were also taken from Central Police Station.

IPOA also confirmed that five officers who arrested Ojwang’ had already given statements. They also contacted the deceased’s family and identified possible witnesses who may help shed more light on the case.

However, Mwangi explained that several important steps in the investigation are still pending.

These include sending all samples for full analysis, recording more statements from family members and officers at Central Police Station, collecting any medical documents from Mbagathi, and analyzing all the evidence to produce a final report.

“I issue our condolences, as the Authority, to the family of the young man. We have been mandated to oversee the police on issues of crime and criminal offences,” she stated.

The IPOA team assured the Senate that they will carry out a full and independent investigation.