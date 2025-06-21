Connect with us

Lagat appeared before IPOA on June 19, following a previous summons, and was handled by the Authority’s technical investigation team/NPS/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA denies Issack Hassan’s involvement in Lagat’s interrogation

The Authority emphasized that, contrary to a report published in a local daily, Lagat was not interrogated by IPOA’s Chairperson or Chief Executive Officer, in line with protocols that maintain a clear distinction between policy leadership and operational functions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has denied claims that its Chairperson or Chief Executive Officer interrogated Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of Albert Ojwang’, who died in police custody.

In a statement issued Friday, IPOA clarified that Lagat, who appeared before the Authority on June 19 following an earlier summons, was only processed by its technical investigation team, in line with protocols that separate leadership from operational functions.

Lagat became the 22nd police officer to record a statement in the probe, which has so far seen senior officers including former Central Police Station OCS Chief Inspector Samson Talaam, Deputy OCS Inspector Samuel Ng’ang’a, and Police Constable James Mukhwana questioned and placed in detention.

IPOA confirmed that, following successful court applications, all suspects will remain in custody to give investigators more time to conclude their work.

Responding to claims regarding the misuse of Chief Inspector Talaam’s phone, IPOA said the device was lawfully seized by its forensic team and remains securely held. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been directed to investigate the allegations and is expected to present a report in court by July 1, 2025.

The Authority urged the media to report responsibly, cautioning against sensationalism due to the public interest surrounding the case.

“The Authority is committed to conducting the investigation in an independent, impartial and expeditious manner,” IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan said.

