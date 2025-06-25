Internet users report slowdown on Gen Z protest anniversary

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 25 – A section of Kenyans on Wednesday reported unusually slow internet speeds on major networks, raising concerns of possible interference aimed at disrupting coverage of the Gen Z protest anniversary.

The connectivity issues coincided with a directive from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) ordering TV and radio stations to halt live coverage of the protests, or face regulatory action.

The timing has led many to speculate whether telcos may have intentionally slowed internet speeds to stifle real-time information sharing.

While the outage appeared intermittent, it sparked widespread frustration on social media,.

As of Wednesday afternoon, telcos had not issued an official statement confirming or denying involvement in the disruption.

The Gen Z-led protests, marking one year since the 2024 demonstrations that saw Parliament stormed, have seen thousands return to the streets demanding justice and accountability.