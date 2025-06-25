Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The female injured cop saved by protestors during the Nairobi CBD Gen Z protests chaos

NATIONAL NEWS

Injured female cop rescued by Nairobi Gen Z protesters

A female police officer was injured in Nairobi CBD during the Gen Z protest anniversary—but in a powerful moment, it was the protestors who saved her.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 25 – A police officer was seriously injured in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) on Wednesday during tense confrontations between police and demonstrators marking the first anniversary of the Gen Z-led June 25, 2024, protests.

The female officer, part of a contingent deployed to monitor the commemoration protests, sustained a severe head injury under unclear circumstances along Banda Satreet where chaos had broken out.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a rare act of solidarity, protestors swiftly came to her aid, lifting her into a nearby St. John Ambulance even as clouds of tear gas choked the streets and chants for justice echoed through the city.

Among those who helped the injured officer was Hussein Khalid, CEO of the human rights organisation Haki Africa, who said the incident underscored the human toll of the day’s events.

“We’re unsure whether it was a tear gas canister or a stone that hit her, but what matters is that protestors stepped in to save her life,” Khalid said.

The confrontation erupted as demonstrators took to the streets in honour of over 60 Kenyans who lost their lives during the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests that saw Parliament dramatically stormed a moment now etched in Kenya’s political memory.

Despite calls for peaceful processions, parts of the CBD descended into chaos, with running battles between protestors and anti-riot police.

Tear gas canisters were fired indiscriminately, and some roads turned into flashpoints.

Similar scenes played out in Kitengela and on sections of the Thika Superhighway, where protestors clashed with officers, blocked roads, and hurled stones.

Elsewhere in the country, the mood varied. In Kisii and Nyeri, protestors lit bonfires and burned tyres, while Mombasa witnessed peaceful demonstrations with police escorting the crowds in a rare show of coordination.

Wednesday’s protests were not just a commemoration, they were a renewed cry for justice, accountability, and an end to police brutality.

A year since the bloodshed of 2024, no officer has been held accountable for the deaths, a fact that continues to enrage Gen Z demonstrators and human rights activists.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

We are here to retaliate, no more extra-judicial killings, protesters in Kisii say

Hundreds of youths who matched in the streets for the one-year anniversary of the ant-financial bill victims lit bonfires in Kisii’s capital roundabout and...

26 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Political Parties Liaison Committee Alarmed Over Rising Political Tensions, Premature Campaigns

PPLC Chairman Evans Misati said the current political conduct threatens to undermine democratic progress and national stability.

33 minutes ago

Kenya

One year later, Kenya’s streets burn with Gen Z rage again

Kenya’s streets erupted in tension as tear gas, burning tyres, and chants for justice marked the return of Gen Z protests one year after...

51 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto invites Aga Khan for State visit

The upcoming visit is expected to further strengthen the partnership between Kenya and the Ismaili community, which has been instrumental in various socio-economic initiatives...

52 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURE STORY: Heavy Security Deployment at Parliament Ahead of Gen Z Anniversary Protests

Armed police units, anti-riot vehicles, and metal barricades were deployed across key entry points into Nairobi’s central business district, with the Parliament precinct under...

56 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Businesses in Nakuru closed as Gen Z anniversary protests kick off

Trouble started when a small section attempted to address the media and anti-riot police officers started hurling teargas canisters to disperse them.

1 hour ago

Headlines

Commuters forced to walk as police erect roadblocks along key city entry roads

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 25 – Matatus have been blocked from entering Nairobi’s Central Business District, with police setting up multiple roadblocks on key access...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo, Wamalwa lay wreaths outside Parliament in memory of those killed in Gen Z protests

The leaders walked from Holy Family Basilica, where they had earlier held prayers, but were not allowed to go past the police barricade.

2 hours ago