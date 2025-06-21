India Rejects US Mediation in Conflict with Pakistan

June 18 – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has firmly ruled out any form of third-party mediation in India’s conflict with Pakistan, during a 35-minute phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The call, initiated by Trump, followed the cancellation of a planned bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit after Trump made an early return to Washington.

The leaders spoke amid heightened tensions following a deadly terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam region on April 22. President Trump extended his condolences and reiterated the United States’ support for India’s fight against terrorism — a gesture welcomed by Modi, who briefed him on India’s ongoing military response, codenamed Operation Sindoor.

Modi detailed two rounds of strikes conducted on May 6–7 and May 9–10, targeting Pakistani terror camps and military infrastructure. He described the operations as “measured, precise, and non-escalatory,” but said they were effective enough to compel Islamabad to seek a cessation of hostilities.

Critically, Modi dismissed any possibility of third-party involvement, stating unequivocally, “India does not and will never accept mediation.” His remarks reflect a strong national consensus in New Delhi, which views the confrontation as a direct war against a terrorism-exporting state — not a proxy conflict.

Trump reportedly explored the possibility of Modi stopping in the U.S. after the summit, but scheduling constraints prevented such a visit. Both leaders agreed to reschedule an in-person meeting soon.

The conversation also covered broader geopolitical developments, including growing tensions between Iran and Israel. Modi and Trump expressed shared concerns over Tehran’s destabilising regional role, and reaffirmed their support for diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war — while underscoring the importance of clear red lines.

On the Indo-Pacific, Modi reiterated India’s commitment to the QUAD alliance and invited Trump to attend the next summit. Trump welcomed the invitation, reaffirming the strategic importance of the U.S.-India partnership in ensuring regional stability and confronting shared security challenges.

This marked the first formal engagement between the two leaders since the Kashmir terror attack, underscoring growing alignment between Washington and New Delhi on counterterrorism, deterrence, and regional cooperation.