Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

India recovers data from crashed Air India flight recorders

At least 270 people were killed when the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed less than a minute after taking off on 12 June from Ahmedabad airport in western India.

Published

Investigators have recovered flight recorder data from the Air India crash earlier this month, the civil aviation ministry has confirmed, marking a key step in the probe.

At least 270 people were killed when the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed less than a minute after taking off on 12 June from Ahmedabad airport in western India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Investigators had earlier recovered both sets of Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorders (EAFRs) – the “black boxes” – from the Boeing 787 crash site on 13 and 16 June – one from a rooftop, the other from the debris.

It could be several weeks before the federal government is able to release information gathered from the recorders.

The particular aircraft model carries the two recorder sets to aid in thorough analysis. These combined units record flight data and cockpit audio.

Data recorders track with high precision the position of gear and flap levers, thrust settings, engine performance, fuel flow and even fire handle activation.

The data can be used to reconstruct the flight’s final moments and determine the cause of the incident.

The cockpit voice recorder (CVR) captures pilot radio calls, individual mic audio, and ambient cockpit sounds via an area microphone.

The aviation ministry said data from the recorder was accessed on Wednesday by a team led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), with the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

“The analysis of CVR and FDR [flight data recorder] data is underway. These efforts aim to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the accident and identify contributing factors to enhance aviation safety and prevent future occurrences,” the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, US National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy told Reuters news agency that she hopes the Indian government will be able to share details from the investigation into the crash in short order.

“For aviation safety and for public safety and public awareness we hope that they will make their findings public swiftly,” Homendy said on the sidelines of an aviation event.

She said the NTSB team has been working diligently to provide assistance to India and “we have had excellent cooperation from the Indian government and the AAIB.”

India’s decision to download and investigate data from the flight recorders comes nearly two weeks after the crash and has raised questions among aviation experts, some of whom described the delay as unusual.

Air India Flight 171 was airborne for less than 40 seconds before it crashed into a crowded Ahmedabad neighbourhood, killing all but one of the 242 passengers on board, in one of India’s most puzzling air disasters in recent memory.

The London-bound Boeing 787, piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and co-pilot Clive Kundar, took off at 13:39 local time, but issued a mayday call moments later – its final transmission.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Modi’s Visit to Canada Sparks Hope Among Indian Diaspora for Renewed Bilateral Ties

With world leaders gathered in Alberta for the G7 Summit, Modi’s visit is also being viewed as a chance to reset diplomatic ties and...

June 19, 2025

World

Air India plane crash death toll rises to 270

The London-bound aircraft crashed into a residential area shortly after take-off killing all but one of the 242 passengers and crew members, a 40-year-old...

June 16, 2025

World

Why PM Modi’s G7 Visit Underscores India’s Growing Global Standing

India also brings a unique and increasingly essential voice to global forums: that of the Global South. As the G7 focuses on issues like...

June 15, 2025

World

Wait for bodies deepens pain of families after Air India crash

For Mistry Jignesh, 72 hours feel like an eternity. Since Thursday evening, Mr Jignesh and his family have been doing the rounds of the...

June 15, 2025

World

India’s civil aviation ministry forms another panel to probe plane crash, asked to submit report in 3 months

The committee, according to Kinjarapu, will be headed by the home secretary and will submit its report in three months.

June 14, 2025

World

(WATCH) Indian Prime Minister Modi visits only survivor of Boeing horror plane crash

Modi visited the crash site and later met with the sole survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, who is receiving treatment at a local hospital. Ramesh’s survival...

June 13, 2025

World

(WATCH) Air India Boeing Plane heading to London with 242 people crashes after take-off in Ahmedabad, India

#CapitalFmKenya

June 12, 2025

World

Carney invites Modi to G7, signalling thaw in Canada-India relations

Modi confirmed the invite and thanked Carney in a post on X, adding that he looked forward to meeting him at the summit in...

June 10, 2025