India, Malaysia Hold 10th Naval Staff Talks as Delhi Expands Regional Diplomatic Outreach

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 – India and Malaysia have reaffirmed their maritime partnership following the 10th edition of Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks held in Kuala Lumpur, aimed at deepening bilateral naval cooperation.

Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha, NM led the Indian Navy delegation, while the Royal Malaysian Navy was represented by First Admiral Harisundar Rajoo, Senior Director of Operations and Training. According to an official statement, the two sides reviewed ongoing maritime engagements and outlined plans for future collaborative activities in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Navy said: “Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha, NM, led the #IndianNavy delegation for the 10th Navy to Navy Staff Talks with the #RoyalMalaysianNavy, at Kuala Lumpur on 10 June. Both sides held discussions on ongoing bilateral naval engagements and outlined plans for future collaborative activities.”

The talks come amid India’s broader efforts to strengthen its strategic presence in Southeast Asia.

On the sidelines of the East Asia Summit Senior Officials’ Meeting (EAS SOM) held in Penang, Malaysia, Secretary (East) in India’s Ministry of External Affairs, P. Kumaran, met with Hajah Johariah Binti Abdul Wahab, Permanent Secretary at Brunei Darussalam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two officials explored avenues to further deepen the Enhanced Partnership between India and Brunei, with emphasis on cooperation within ASEAN and other regional frameworks.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the meeting on X, noting, “Secretary (East) P. Kumaran met Ms. Hajah Johariah Binti Abdul Wahab… The two sides discussed ways to further deepen the Enhanced Partnership between India and Brunei bilaterally, as also cooperation under ASEAN and other frameworks.”

Earlier on Monday, Kumaran also held talks with Michelle Chan, Deputy Secretary, South and Southeast Asia Group, and Head of the Office of Southeast Asia, Australia. The meeting, held on the margins of the EAS SOM in Penang, focused on regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest.

India’s latest naval diplomacy and high-level engagements in Malaysia reflect its growing strategic intent in the Indo-Pacific and its commitment to enhancing partnerships across ASEAN nations.