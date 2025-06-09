IG Kanja says influencer Albert Ojwang found unconscious during routine cell inspection

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 9 – Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has revealed that influencer Albert Ojwang was found unconscious during a routine cell inspection at Central Police Station, where he had been held following his arrest on Friday.

Speaking on Monday, Kanja stated Ojwang, who was booked at Central Police station after interrogations by detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters was immediately rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“During a routine cell inspection Ojwang was found unconscious and immediately rushed to the Mbagathi hospital for treatment, upon arrival he was declared dead,” he revealed.

Kanja welcomed ongoing investigations by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) into the matter, confirming that the officers on duty at Central Police Station during the night of Ojwang’s death have been interdicted to pave the way for thorough and speedy investigations.

“Given the circumstances surrounding the incidents it was necessary to investigate the death of Ojwang in accordance with regulations governing death in police custody,” he stated.

Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairperson Isaac Hassan revealed that the Authority has already dispatched a team to the scene where Ojwang died, and investigations are ongoing.

Hassan assured the public and the family of the deceased that justice will be served, emphasizing the Authority’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the matter.

“From last night when we got informed about the death of the young man Albert Ojwang, we have already commenced investigations. Our team visited the scene where the death occurred. I want to assure the family and the public that justice will be served,” he said

According to police Ojwang was reportedly arrested on Friday, June 6, 2025, by DCI officers in Homa Bay and later transported to Nairobi where he was interrogated by Detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters on Saturday.

He was arrested following a complaint lodged by Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat, over alleged false publications on social media.

After the Interrogations Ojwang was later taken to Central Police Station, where he died under unclear circumstances.