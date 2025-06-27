If it is ‘Ruto must go,’ tell me how you want me to go – President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – President William Ruto has criticized those who describe him as a one term President saying that is a non-issue.

Speaking during an MSME day at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, the head of state pointed out that term limits are entrenched in the constitution and leaders should instead focus on service delivery.

The head of state indicated that “you cannot have more than two terms. Solutions are not found in terms.”

“If it is a question of terms, the constitution has already sorted out and settled the issue of terms. Terms are limited. You can either run for one term or two terms. And if it is ‘Ruto must go,’ tell me how you want me to go,” he stated.

“We have a constitution in place dear people. Please if you want Ruto to go, my simple advise to you, look for a better plan. Convince the people of Kenya that you have a better plan.”

He outlined some of his achievements that include the reduction of the cost of living for Kenyans.

“If you have a better plan I can also go and concentrate in farming. Don’t burn the country. If there is no country for William Ruto, then there is no country for you,” he stated.

He urged his opponents to come up with a better plan than his that will benefit Kenyans.

“If it is Ruto must go, then tell me how you want me to go. What do you mean by Ruto must go? Look for a better plan and convince the people of Kenya. You cannot replace a plan you don’t like with no plan. The only thing you are armed with is hate and violence and you want us to agree with you? There are very few fools in Kenya,” he opined.

He further condemned Wednesday’s deadly protests that resulted in vandalism and looting and vowed action on looters.

He stressed that power must be pursued through democracy—not violence or anarchy.

He ordered the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to swiftly probe the ‘disorder disguised as democracy’, and identify and prosecute all perpetrators.