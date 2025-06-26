If it is necessary to close a media house so that we can save the nation, we will do it – CS Murkomen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen now says he is ready to appear in court to explain the live media shutdown ordered by the Communications Authority of Kenya during Wednesday’s protests.

Speaking during a press conference, Murkomen explained that national interest outweighed any court order and the country will always come first.

“I would rather appear before a judge in a working country and explain why I made a particular decision that to doubt myself and fail to make decisions and then tomorrow there is no country or even a judge to explain to,” he opined.

“The biggest problem with live broadcasting is the idea that media becomes the center of mobilization for some of these protesters. Some of the media stations were directing the protesters; that is very irresponsible journalism.”

He stated that “if it is necessary to close a media house so that we can save the nation, we will do it.”

He described the protests as a “well-planned and unconstitutional attempt at regime change,” adding that the government has gathered clear evidence pointing to the organisers and financiers.

Murkomen said what unfolded was not a protest, but an attempted coup targeting key state installations including State House and Parliament.

“That was not a peaceful protest. That was an attempted coup,” he said. “You all saw what happened. They were clearly targeting the symbols of power—but they did not succeed.”

He said the plotters mobilised people from Nyeri, Murang’a, Thika and other regions, transporting them to Nairobi to fuel unrest. “These are the same individuals seen looting and robbing citizens on their way home,” he added.

Toll of Violence

At least 16 people were killed during the protests, according to Amnesty International, while more than 400 were injured. Among the fatalities was a security guard stationed at Kenya Power’s Stima Plaza headquarters. Fred Wamale Wanyonyi was shot at the Kolobot Road entrance and later pronounced dead at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

Murkomen said over 300 police officers were among the injured, with some sustaining life-altering injuries. Nine police stations were attacked—five of them torched—including Dagoretti, Molo and Ol Kalou. Eighty-eight police vehicles and over 90 government and private vehicles were destroyed. Five firearms were stolen from Dagoretti Police Post while four others were burned at Gachui Police Post.

Planned Violence and Political Targeting

He said the demonstrations were organised with the goal of instilling fear and destabilising the country. Protesters chanting slogans like “Take over power” and “Occupy State House” tried to overrun security barricades.

Businesses, homes, and institutions associated with government allies—including those belonging to MPs Kimani Ichung’wah, Kimani Kuria, Eric Wamumbi, and Mwangi Kiunjuri—were also attacked.