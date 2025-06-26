Ichungwah, Junet accuse Gachagua of orchestrating June 25 deadly protests.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Lawmakers allied to the Broad-based Government between President William Ruto and ODM Leader Raila Odinga are calling for a police probe into the role former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may have played in the chaos witnessed during the June 25, 2025, demonstrations, which left at least 16 people dead and more than 400 injured.

Speaking while introducing a jointly sponsored motion to condemn the lawlessness, destruction, and vandalism of public and private property during the protests, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Minority Leader Junet Mohamed urged the Inspector-General of Police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate and prosecute those found culpable.

They stressed that the probe should spare no one—including current and former politicians—who may have been involved in the planning, mobilization, financing, or incitement of mobs and criminal gangs.

Ichung’wah stunned the House when he sensationally claimed that Gachagua should be investigated after suspected protesters stormed his parents’ homestead in Kikuyu.

“I dare say today in this House, Hon. Rigathi Gachagua is the one who directed goons he mobilized to go and murder my parents, destroy my property in Kikuyu, and damage property belonging to the people of Kikuyu in the name of revenge. We cannot build a country that way,” he said.

The Kikuyu MP went on to claim that some MPs allied to Gachagua mobilized goons to orchestrate the destruction, which largely targeted businesses owned and run by Mt. Kenya residents.

“We know Hon. Gakuya, Hon. Majjadonk, and Hon. Maanzo in Wote—these all mobilized goons to Nairobi to ensure chaos,” Ichung’wah alleged.

Junet Mohamed termed the June 25 demonstration an attempted coup against constitutional governance.

“What happened yesterday was not a normal protest. It was not a Gen Z demonstration. It was a politically-driven event aimed at overthrowing the Constitution and the government,” he said.

He questioned why there was no destruction in traditional protest hotspots such as Homa Bay, Kisumu, and Migori.

“There was destruction in Nyeri, Nyandarua, Kikuyu, and Nyamakima. That tells you who the chief goon is—Mr. Rigathi Gachagua,” said the Suna East MP.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa joined the chorus, blaming Gachagua for allegedly misusing and misleading the youth.

“The blood and tears of the victims will demand justice. Rigathi cannot be allowed to mobilize people to maim others and destroy property while seeking tenders for his children. The law must be applied equally—whether one is rich or poor,” Barasa stated.

Dadaab MP Farah Maalim echoed Barasa’s call for Gachagua’s arrest, along with his associates.

“Some of them were seen moving around claiming to support the so-called Gen Z movement, which is a lie. There is no movement called Gen Z—these are criminals hiding behind a generation to loot and bring anarchy,” he said.

Trivializing Gen Z Concerns

Kitutu Chache MP Anthony Kibagendi had a tough time contributing, as he accused fellow MPs of trivializing the serious concerns Gen Z protesters have been raising.

“Gachagua is a small player in all this. Did he organize protests in Mombasa, Kisii, or Kericho? If you believe he broke the law, arrest him. Don’t use him as a scapegoat,” said the first-term MP.

He reiterated: “Deal with Gachagua according to the law instead of using him to distract from the real issues Gen Z are raising.”

Deputy Minority Leader Robert Mbui noted that the motion by Junet and Ichung’wah appeared to prioritize property destruction over the loss of life.

“This motion seems more concerned with damaged property than with the 10 people who lost their lives yesterday—or the 60 lives lost last year,” Mbui said.

Call to Halt Opposition Leaders’ Pensions

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro and Justice and Legal Affairs Committee Chair George Murugara (Tharaka) called for a review of pensions and benefits received by former public officers actively participating in politics.

“We need to revisit the issue of pensions. Hon. Muturi earns over a million shillings from taxpayers, Kalonzo Musyoka earns a lot, and Hon. Maraga also receives significant sums. This law must be reviewed. They shouldn’t earn while actively involved in politics,” said Majority Party Chief Whip Osoro.

Murugara added; “we must be role models. When I saw a former Chief Justice leading protests, I asked myself: is this what a former CJ should be doing?”