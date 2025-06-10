Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichung’wah calls for speedy probe into Albert Ojwang’s death

Ichung’wah lauded Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja for his swift decision to interdict officers suspected to be involved.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has called for a speedy and transparent investigation into the death of influencer Albert Ojwang, who died while in custody at Central Police Station in Nairobi.

“I want to thank the Inspector General of Police for the swift action he has taken,” said Ichung’wah. “The death of one Kenyan is one too many.” 

He further urged the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to conduct a thorough probe.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with human rights groups and Kenyans online demanding justice for Ojwang. 

Ojwang was reported dead Sunday morning while in police custody in Nairobi’s Central police station under unclear circumstances that continue to raise eyebrows.

Police however maintain that he inflicted injuries upon himself while in custody, a statement that has since been rejected by his family and human rights activists.

He was onSaturday arrested in Kasipul, Homa Bay County and transported to Nairobi for allegedly publishing false information implicating a senior security official.

Police IG Kanja has since revealed that his deputy Eliud Lagat was the complainant.

His arrest and subsequent death at the hands of police continue to draw sharp condemnation from an array of leaders and human rights watchdogs.

Ojwang’s killing has added to a rising death toll of young people allegedly targeted for their political views or digital activism.

This incident comes amid increased tensions between government forces and Gen Z activists who have used social media to call out corruption, inequality, and police excesses.

