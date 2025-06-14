Homes of two Minnesota state lawmakers targeted in shootings

The homes of two Minnesota state lawmakers have been targeted in shootings early on Saturday morning, CBS News, the BBC’s US news partner, reported.

They were the homes of State Senator John Hoffman and Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, both from the Democratic-Farmer-Labour (DFL) Party, in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, neighbouring cities near Minneapolis.

It is unclear who was shot in the homes or their condition, CBS reported.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz earlier said “targeted shootings” had taken place.

Brooklyn Park Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place order for a three-mile (4.8 km) radius of Edinburgh Golf Course.

Zach Lindstrom, the mayor of nearby Mounds View, said elected officials had received a “safety alert”.

Authorities are warning people in the area not to answer their door for a police officer unless there are two officers together, local outlet Fox 9 reported.

Mayor Lindstrom said on X that he had heard the suspect was someone impersonating an “officer and they haven’t been caught”.

Walz said on X that authorities are “monitoring the situation closely” and he has activated a State Emergency Operations Center – used for managing disasters or emergencies.