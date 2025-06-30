High Court orders IG Kanja to produce blogger Kinyagia tomorrow

NAIROBI, Kenya, The High Court has ordered Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to produce missing blogger Ndiangui Kinyagia by 11.00am on Tuesday.

Justice Chacha Mwita further directed Kanja to further explain Kinyagia’s whereabouts.

“This is an application of habeas corpus touching on a Kenyan who is a human being. I have considered the fact that the second applicant has not been found for 10 days and that the life of a citizen is in danger,” he stated.

The court directed that the application be served on the respondents by close of business Monday, with responses due within seven days.

The application was filed after Kinyagia’s whereabouts remained unknown for over a week, raising the alarm over possible enforced disappearance.