Top stories

High Court declares Isiolo Governor Guyo’s impeachment null and void,

The Judge ruled Governor Abdi Guyo’s impeachment unconstitutional for flouting active court orders.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 27 – Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo has been reinstated after the High Court in Meru declared his impeachment unconstitutional, citing blatant disregard of a court order barring the Isiolo County Assembly from proceeding with the motion.

Justice Nyaga ruled on Friday that conservatory orders issued on June 25—explicitly prohibiting the Speaker and Clerk from admitting, debating, or acting on the impeachment motion—remained in force and had not been set aside.

“The orders dated June 25 are still in force. Any acts by the respondents or any other party, in defiance of the court order, shall be null and void,” said Justice Mbogo.

Despite this, 16 out of 18 MCAs went ahead to impeach Governor Guyo on Thursday, June 26, citing gross misconduct. The Assembly later communicated the resolution to the Senate, prompting legal action.

The judge also ordered the Speaker and Clerk of the Assembly to appear before him in person on Monday, July 1, to respond to contempt of court allegations.

“Having been cited for contempt of court, the first respondent and the contemnor are hereby ordered to appear in person and be accompanied by a counsel of your choice to respond to the alleged contempt,” Justice Nyaga ruled.

He further noted that the respondents may seek recusal or stay of proceedings only after first explaining whether the court’s orders were obeyed.

The ruling is a major setback for the County Assembly, with the court reaffirming that judicial orders cannot be ignored, and that constitutional due process must be followed in the removal of an elected leader.

