HELB opens loan application window for KMTC students

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 19 – The Higher Education Loans Board has reopened student loan applications for Kenya Medical Training College students, following the release of Sh500 million by the National Treasury.

HELB Chief Executive Officer Kelly Oluoch announced that eligible KMTC students can now apply for second and subsequent loans.

He confirmed the development and urged all eligible students to apply before the set deadline of June 24, 2025.

First-time applicants have been advised to register and access the loan application portal through HELB’s official website.

The loan disbursement had previously been suspended due to funding shortfalls brought on by austerity measures during the 2023/2024 financial year.

HELB also issued a caution to students against falling victim to fraud or extortion during the application process and encouraged anyone affected to report such cases to the relevant authorities.

The loan disbursement had previously been suspended due to funding shortfalls brought on by austerity measures during the 2023/2024 financial year.