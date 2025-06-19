Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

HELB opens loan application window for KMTC students

HELB Chief Executive Officer Kelly Oluoch urged all eligible students to apply before the set deadline of June 24, 2025.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 19 – The Higher Education Loans Board has reopened student loan applications for Kenya Medical Training College students, following the release of Sh500 million by the National Treasury.

HELB Chief Executive Officer Kelly Oluoch announced that eligible KMTC students can now apply for second and subsequent loans.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He confirmed the development and urged all eligible students to apply before the set deadline of June 24, 2025.

First-time applicants have been advised to register and access the loan application portal through HELB’s official website.

The loan disbursement had previously been suspended due to funding shortfalls brought on by austerity measures during the 2023/2024 financial year.

HELB also issued a caution to students against falling victim to fraud or extortion during the application process and encouraged anyone affected to report such cases to the relevant authorities.

The loan disbursement had previously been suspended due to funding shortfalls brought on by austerity measures during the 2023/2024 financial year.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to partner with Google to digitize schools countrywide

Learners will get an opportunity to interact with others in the world using the same content and thus bring the world closer home.

24 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court allows 15-day detention of 2 police officers accused of shooting hawker

The court, in adapting the consent, directed the matter be mentioned on July 3 to confirm the progress of the Investigations.

59 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges Executive to focus on service delivery

He described his government’s “pro-people policies” as tangible proof of the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda at work.

1 hour ago

Big Four

CS Tuya launches construction of a ferry in Kisumu

Presiding over the keel laying ceremony held on Wednesday at Kisumu Shipyard, the Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, says the construction of the ferry...

2 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

President Ruto prioritizes service delivery not 2027 re-election

President Ruto expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Didmus Barasa threatens constitutional amendment to limit IPOA’s power

The legislator believes the national discourse has become one-sided, vilifying police officers while ignoring the complex realities they face on duty.

5 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Babu Owino Accuses Government of Sanctioning Police Brutality, Demands Ruto Takes Responsibility

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has accused the government of issuing shoot-to-kill orders against civilians and called...

6 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Govt advises Kenyans in Israel and Iran to minimise movement as war escalates

Kenyans in distress or in need of urgent support can now reach out to the State Department for Diaspora Affairs via: Phone: +254 20...

7 hours ago