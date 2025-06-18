Hearing of Former Pangani Officer Ahmed Rashid’s Murder Case Resumes Today

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 18 – The hearing of a murder case against former Pangani Police Station officer Ahmed Rashid is set to resume today at the Kibera Law Courts.

Rashid is facing charges of murdering two teenagers — Jamal Mohammed and Mohammed Dhair Kheri — in a controversial incident that occurred in March 2017 at Amal Plaza in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

Dubbed the ‘killer cop’, Rashid was filmed shooting the two young men as the lay on the ground on a busy street in Nairobi.

At the time of the alleged killings, Rashid was the head of a covert police outfit known as ‘Pangani Nine.’

The police officer has denied murder charges and insisted he was carrying out his duty against criminals.

Among those lined up to testify in the resumed session is the then-Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Pangani Police Station.