Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Principal Secretary for Basic Education Julius Bitok

World

Grade 9 learners to choose Senior School pathways from Monday

The Education ministry in a directive to county and regional directors on education stated that the selection process, which targets learners transitioning to Grade 10 in 2026, will be conducted through an automated system accessible

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya,June 6— Grade 9 learners across the country will begin selecting their preferred education pathways and subject combinations for Senior School starting June 9 through to June 30.

The Education ministry in a directive to county and regional directors on education stated that the selection process, which targets learners transitioning to Grade 10 in 2026, will be conducted through an automated system accessible.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“All learners in Grade 9 must complete the selection of their pathways and subject combinations within the set window,” said Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok.

“STEM is now a compulsory pathway in all senior schools,” he added.

The new curriculum requires every public senior school to declare its Grade 10 capacity and submit subject combinations for at least two pathways STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) being mandatory.

These combinations Bitok avers will then be uploaded to the online system for students to choose from, with a minimum of 15 students required per combination.

Junior schools will play a key role in guiding learners through the selection process.

According to the Ministry, each Grade 9 student must choose one pathway and three subject combinations, then select up to 12 schools across four designated clusters.

Schools with facilities for Special Needs Education (SNE) have also been integrated into the system for learners with disabilities.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

UDA moves to eject nominated MCAs mobilizing for Gachagua’s DCP

UDA cited active participation in a DCP political event held on May 15, publicl endorsement of the Gachagua-aligned party on social media platforms—allegedly encouraging...

19 hours ago

Africa

Ruto urges African banks to support green industrialisation

He made the remarks during a high-level consultative meeting on the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII), which he convened in his capacity as chair...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto extends Eid-uk-Adha greetings to Kenyan muslims

In a goodwill message shared by State House and accompanied by a symbolic image of the Kaaba and a sacrificial lamb, President Ruto wished...

22 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Biosafety regulator convenes forum on GMO safety in Naivasha

The conference, themed “13 Years Later: Building Trust and Ensuring Safety of Genetically Modified Organisms,” will reflect on Kenya’s journey toward adopting modern biotechnology.

22 hours ago

Africa

President Ruto to host Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative talks

The Friday meeting, convened in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, will bring together top leaders from Africa’s major development...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC recovers over Sh39mn in illegal allowances from Treasury officials

The court ordered the recovery of the sum from two officials of the National Treasury, Robert Theuri Murage and Doris Nafula Simiyu, who aquired...

1 day ago

DIPLOMACY

Nairobi to host global education security conference in December

The Interior CS pointed out that the conference will strengthen the close and collaborative relationship between Nairobi and Oslo.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Warns Against “Prophets of Violence,” Assures Kenyans of Peace Ahead of 2027

He stressed that every Kenyan has the right to seek leadership, but warned against the use of fear as a political tactic.

2 days ago