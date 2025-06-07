Grade 9 learners to choose Senior School pathways from Monday

NAIROBI,Kenya,June 6— Grade 9 learners across the country will begin selecting their preferred education pathways and subject combinations for Senior School starting June 9 through to June 30.

The Education ministry in a directive to county and regional directors on education stated that the selection process, which targets learners transitioning to Grade 10 in 2026, will be conducted through an automated system accessible.

“All learners in Grade 9 must complete the selection of their pathways and subject combinations within the set window,” said Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok.

“STEM is now a compulsory pathway in all senior schools,” he added.

The new curriculum requires every public senior school to declare its Grade 10 capacity and submit subject combinations for at least two pathways STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) being mandatory.

These combinations Bitok avers will then be uploaded to the online system for students to choose from, with a minimum of 15 students required per combination.

Junior schools will play a key role in guiding learners through the selection process.

According to the Ministry, each Grade 9 student must choose one pathway and three subject combinations, then select up to 12 schools across four designated clusters.

Schools with facilities for Special Needs Education (SNE) have also been integrated into the system for learners with disabilities.