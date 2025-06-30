Connect with us

Mask Vendor Bonface Kariuki died at KNH on June 30, 2025 days after being shot by police during the GnZ protests.

Capital Health

Govt Waives Boniface Kariuki’s Sh800,000 Medical Bill, Other Protest Victims

Duale confirmed that the hospital bill for Kariuki, which had reached Sh815,805 by the time of his death, will be covered under the waiver.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 1, 2025 — The government has waived all medical bills for victims injured during the recent Gen Z-led protests, including the late Boniface Kariuki, a mask vendor who died on Monday after being shot in the head by police.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale directed Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) to charge the expenses to the hospital’s Disaster Emergency Fund.

“This includes the outstanding bill of the late Mr. Boniface Kariuki, which stood at KSh 815,805 at the time of his passing,” CS Duale said in a statement.

The move follows sustained public outrage over the state’s response to the youth-led protests on June 17 and June 25, which left at least 19 people dead and over 400 injured. Most casualties were reportedly caused by live bullets fired by police officers.

Kariuki, 35, was shot at close range along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi during protests demanding justice for influencer Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody. A viral video showed two police officers confronting Kariuki before one shot him in the head.

The moment mask vendor Bonface Kariuki was shot dead by police during protests in Nairobi on June 25, 2025. He succumbed to injuried a week later in hospital.

He remained on life support at KNH for nearly two weeks, undergoing multiple surgeries, but never regained consciousness. Doctors later declared him brain-dead.

Speaking at Afya House, Duale said the government stands in solidarity with all those affected by the demonstrations.

“We offer our deepest condolences to families who have lost loved ones and extend our support to all those still recovering,” he said, adding that the Ministry is committed to ensuring protest victims receive the care and support they need.

The waiver, he noted, applies to all patients admitted to KNH with injuries linked to the protests and is part of the ministry’s wider humanitarian response.

Kariuki’s family, who had earlier appealed for help to clear his growing hospital bill, welcomed the announcement. His father, Jonah Kariuki, had expressed frustration over the lack of justice and support, while revealing they had been conned out of Sh200,000 by an individual who falsely promised to help with logistics.

The Ministry of Health said the waiver aims to relieve affected families of the financial burden and reaffirm the state’s commitment to upholding human dignity, even in times of national crisis.

