Govt to Settle Verified Pending Bills Worth Sh229bn – CS Mbadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has announced significant progress in the government’s efforts to resolve long-standing pending bills, revealing that a total of Sh229 billion has been verified and recommended for payment.

Mbadi who spoke while delivering the 2025/2026 budget estimates in Parliament stated that the Pending Bills Verification Committee had received 65,625 claims worth Sh571.6 billion, with 57 percent amounting to Sh522 billion already analyzed.

“The government remains committed to resolving the long-standing issues of pending bills dating back to 2005 as part of broader effort to strengthen public resource management and restore public confidence in government processes,” said Mbadi.

He added that the committee, which is in the final stages of compiling its report, has recommended the settlement of Sh229 billion in verified claims.

“Once the committee submits its report, we shall submit the recommendation to Cabinet for approval to settle the pending bills,” he added.

The Treasury CS emphasized that clearing these bills is critical to unlocking cash flow for suppliers and contractors, many of whom have faced financial strain due to delayed payments.

The exercise is also aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and credibility in public procurement and financial management systems.

The final report is expected by the end of this month and will form the basis for phased payments once approved by the Cabinet.