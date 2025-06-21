Govt to distribute an additional 230 milk coolers to dairy farmers: Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 — The government has procured 230 milk coolers to be distributed to farmers across the country to ensure milk quality and boost prices, President William Ruto has announced.

The President pointed out that the programme is part of the government’s broader effort to enhance milk quality, safety, and market access for farmers.

He said out of the 230 coolers, 15 will be distributed to dairy farmers in Meru County.

“The milk coolers are crucial in maintaining milk quality and safety. It inhibits bacterial growth and extends milk’s shelf,” President Ruto said.

At the same time, he announced that beginning July 1, 2025, the government will reduce the prices of sexed semen for dairy farmers from the current KSh4,000 to KSh1,000.

Speaking during the 10th Meru Cooperative Union Dairy Annual Farmers Field Day in Meru County on Saturday, President Ruto said the government was committed to subsidising the cost of production to improve the dairy sector.

“From next month, farmers should pay KSh1,400 or sexed semen to serve dairy animals. We want to tranform the lives of dairy farmers,” he pointed out.

President Ruto said now that the construction of an animal feed factory belonging to the Meru Dairy processor was complete, the installation of the necessary equipment would be in place by the end of the year.

He said the government would give the giant Meru Cooperative Union Dairy with an additional KSh100 million to complete the purchase of the necessary factory infrastructure to enable farmers have access to affordable and standard animal feeds.

Last year, the government also provided the cooperative with KSh 100 million for the construction of the factory.

Additionally, the President said the State Department of Livestock is vaccinating animals against diseases, and directed that the drive moves to Meru County.

The President announced that the annual value of milk production has grown from KSh40 billion in 2022 to KSh59 billion last year, a clear sign of robust growth in the sector.

He said reforms in agriculture have yielded results and raised farmers’ earnings from KSh35 a litre in 2022 to KSh53 now.

“I am impressed that farmers are now selling their milk at KSh50 a litre compared to KSh35 in the recent past,” the President said.

Meanwhile, the President said no amount of threats and insults will derail the government’s transformation agenda.

The President, who was flanked by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, pointed out that those engaging in propaganda will not derail his development agenda, saying those who had no plans were free to engage in rhetoric.

“No one will threaten me to deviate from my focus of transforming the country,” he said.

The President pointed out that his agenda to transform the lives of Kenyans is on course.

He dismissed his critics, saying they have no plan for the country.

“If you ask my critics what’s their plan for the country, they’ll tell you ‘Ruto Must Go”. If you ask about their alternatives for the nation, they still say “Ruto Must Go”. They have nothing new to offer Kenyans,” President Ruto said.

The President explained that he was not bothered by those wasting their time with falsehoods and propaganda about the government, saying he will meet them at the ballot in 2027.

Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya urged dairy cooperatives to embrace partnerships in order to protect milk farmers from unhealthy competition.

He said the interests of dairy farmers lie in market access and sound prices for their milk produce.

“I want to tell Kenyans that this government, under the leadership of President Ruto, is committed to improving their lives. Let’s support it for prosperity. There is time for everything,” Mr Oparanya urged.

Meru Central Dairy Cooperative Union CEO Kenneth Gitonga said the 146,000 members produced 620,000 litres of milk a day.

“Our aim the field day today is to see how we can increase milk production for local consumption and export and to increase our earnings,” he said.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Geoffrey Ruku (Public Service), Eric Mugaa (Water), Meru Governor Isaac Muthuma and Senate Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi.

Others were MPs Rahim Dawood (North Imenti), John Mutunga (Tigania West), Rindikiri Mugambi (Buuri), John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South), Moses Kirima (Central Imenti) and Shadrack Mwiti (South Imenti).

Also present were MPs Kururia Njoroge (Gatundu North), Dorothy Muthoni (Nominated), Kareke Mbiuki (Maara) and Wachira Karani (Laikipia West).

The legislators urged President Ruto not to be distracted, saying those being driven by hatred, anger and abuse have nothing new to offer Kenyans.