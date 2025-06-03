Gov’t rolls out school ID drive for secondary students

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – The Ministry of Education has announced the start of a nationwide school-based ID registration exercise targeting secondary school students who have turned 18.

In a circular dated May 29, 2025, Principal Secretary for Basic Education Julius Bitok directed all County and Regional Directors of Education to coordinate with the National Registration Bureau (NRB) for the drive, which runs during the second school term.

“This initiative is designed to ensure that Kenyan students who have attained the age of 18 are registered for National Identity Cards while still in school,” said Bitok.

“It will help them access tertiary placements, job opportunities, and financial aid such as HELB loans without delay.”

According to the directive, school principals or their deputies will act as official identification agents for their students, replacing the need for National Government Administration Officers during this special exercise.

Education officials across the country have been urged to notify schools and support the smooth rollout of the registration drive.

“We want to remove bureaucratic delays and make it easier for our youth to transition into adult life with the necessary documentation in hand,” Prof. Bitok emphasized.

The ID registration drive is expected to run until August 2025.