Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Principal Secretary for Basic Education Julius Bitok

Kenya

Gov’t rolls out school ID drive for secondary students

Education officials across the country have been urged to notify schools and support the smooth rollout of the registration drive.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – The Ministry of Education has announced the start of a nationwide school-based ID registration exercise targeting secondary school students who have turned 18.

In a circular dated May 29, 2025, Principal Secretary for Basic Education Julius Bitok directed all County and Regional Directors of Education to coordinate with the National Registration Bureau (NRB) for the drive, which runs during the second school term.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This initiative is designed to ensure that Kenyan students who have attained the age of 18 are registered for National Identity Cards while still in school,” said Bitok.

“It will help them access tertiary placements, job opportunities, and financial aid such as HELB loans without delay.”

According to the directive, school principals or their deputies will act as official identification agents for their students, replacing the need for National Government Administration Officers during this special exercise.

Education officials across the country have been urged to notify schools and support the smooth rollout of the registration drive.

“We want to remove bureaucratic delays and make it easier for our youth to transition into adult life with the necessary documentation in hand,” Prof. Bitok emphasized.

The ID registration drive is expected to run until August 2025.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate Majority Leader Cheruyoit questions arrest of software developer Rose Njeri

The Kericho Senator described the platform developed by Njeri as ‘brilliant’ and expressed dismay over her detention.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua demands release of software developer Rose Njeri

Gachagua criticised what he described as the government’s growing intolerance to dissent

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Outrage in Kenya over detention of software developer

Rose Njeri was detained on Friday after police raided her home in the capital, Nairobi, and seized electronic devises, activists said.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ugandan Journalist Agather Atuhaire Recounts Harrowing Ordeal During Detention in Tanzania

Atuhaire described a harrowing experience marked by physical assault, humiliation, and fear, after the two traveled to Tanzania to support opposition leader Tundu Lissu...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

7 suspects arrested over fatal shooting of Police officer in Nakuru

3 suspects were arrested at the scene while the other four were smoked of their hiding den within Nakuru Central Business District.

21 hours ago
Boniface Mwangi alongside other activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges. Boniface Mwangi alongside other activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges.

NATIONAL NEWS

Activists Boniface Mwangi Alleges Torture, Sexual Assault During Detention in Tanzania

Mwangi recounted the traumatic ordeal the two faced after traveling to Tanzania to support opposition figure Tundu Lissu during a court appearance.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Medical Supplies Firm Rolls Out 98 CT Scans, 400 Theatres and Labs in Kenyan Counties

The rollout represents a critical milestone in Kenya’s commitment to decentralized access to specialized medical services and the broader goal of Universal Health Coverage.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki roots for national unity and inclusion to fulfil Kenya’s aspirations as he praises Raila-Ruto unity deal

Kindiki pledged support for President William Ruto’s unity agenda, saying it is key to delivering economic freedom to all Kenyans.

23 hours ago