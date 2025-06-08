Govt releases Ksh3.5 billion for May 2025 Inua Jamii cash transfers beneficiaries

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 8 – The government has disbursed Ksh3.5 billion under the Inua Jamii cash transfer programme to support vulnerable Kenyans for the month of May.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, a total of 1,759,656 beneficiaries will each receive Ksh2,000. Disbursement began on June 6.

The Inua Jamii programme supports older persons aged 70 and above, orphans and vulnerable children, and persons living with severe disabilities.

Principal Secretary for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, Joseph Motari, said the programme remains central to the government’s efforts to cushion the most vulnerable members of society from poverty.