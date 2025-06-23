Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/FILE/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt bans 77 harmful pesticides

Kagwe noted this decisive action follows a comprehensive assessment of pesticide products by the Pest Control Products Board.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – The government has banned 77 harmful pesticide products from the market in a move aimed at protecting public health and preserving the environment.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that an additional 202 pesticide products have also been restricted for use on various crops, while 151 more remain under scientific review.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kagwe noted this decisive action follows a comprehensive assessment of pesticide products by the Pest Control Products Board (PCPB).

The review, which covered 430 end-use products, was informed by scientific evaluations and regulatory decisions from respected international agencies.

‘As a result, we have taken decisive regulatory action to withdraw 77 end-use products from the Kenyan market and to restrict the use of 202 products on various crops. A further 151 products are under review by the PCPB, with a decision on their approval expected by December 2025,” he said.

CS Kagwe emphasized the government’s firm commitment to ensuring that pest control products used in Kenya meet the highest safety standards.

“This action is part of our continuous efforts to align Kenya’s agricultural practices with international best standards, ensure food safety for all Kenyans, and promote sustainable agriculture, “he stated.

The Ministry has further clarified that the 151 products currently under review will not be allowed for importation or use until the evaluation is concluded in December 2025.

In a bid to strengthen regulatory oversight, the Ministry has also revised the Draft Pest Control Products Bill, which has already received Cabinet approval and is expected to be tabled in Parliament soon.

The updated legislation is designed to tighten the conditions under which pest control products are approved for use in the country.

New safety measures now require that all pest control products registered for use locally must also be approved in their country of origin.

Additionally, any pesticide banned internationally under multilateral environmental agreements will automatically be disqualified from registration in Kenya.

CS Kagwe said the importation of pesticide molecules not approved in jurisdictions such as the European Union, United States, Australia, or Canada will also be restricted during their review period.

He reiterated that these reforms are part of Kenya’s broader ambition to align its agricultural practices with global standards.

“We urge all farmers, distributors, and stakeholders to comply fully with these new regulations and to adopt safe, effective, and environmentally friendly pest management alternatives,” he urged.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: National and County Governments Must Cooperate, Not Compete

The Deputy President, who chairs the IBEC, pointed out that the country had made significant progress in ensuring timely disbursement of funds to the...

34 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Several staff at Rift Valley Regional Offices locked after reporting late

The unannounced visit by CS Ruku at 8:00am, was aimed at evaluating the delivery of government services and assessing staff discipline within public offices.

2 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Court to rule on EACC bid to recover millions in Waititu graft case

The case stems from a 2017 complaint over the irregular award of a road upgrade contract to Testimony Enterprises Ltd in several Kiambu sub-counties.

2 hours ago

crime

Suspect arrested in brutal murder of 3-year-old girl in Nakuru

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect reportedly lured little Margaret away from the church, leading her to a secluded place, where she strangled her...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya hopes for peaceful June 25 Gen Z protest anniversary

As the nation braces for Wednesday’s anniversary protests, many hope for peaceful demonstrations in honor of those who lost their lives in last year’s...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Castigates Gachagua Over ‘Empty Threats and Tribal Politics’ in Escalating Feud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has castigated his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of clinging to political relevance through ‘empty...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ruku urges the youth to embrace dialogue Ahead of Wednesday Gen Z Protests

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 22 – Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku, has urged young Kenyans particularly Gen...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police recover stolen livestock in Samburu in a fierce firefight with armed raiders 

The recovery mission, which took place on Saturday, involved officers from the General Service Unit (GSU) and National Police Reservists (NPR). 

1 day ago