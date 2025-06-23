Govt bans 77 harmful pesticides

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – The government has banned 77 harmful pesticide products from the market in a move aimed at protecting public health and preserving the environment.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that an additional 202 pesticide products have also been restricted for use on various crops, while 151 more remain under scientific review.

Kagwe noted this decisive action follows a comprehensive assessment of pesticide products by the Pest Control Products Board (PCPB).

The review, which covered 430 end-use products, was informed by scientific evaluations and regulatory decisions from respected international agencies.

‘As a result, we have taken decisive regulatory action to withdraw 77 end-use products from the Kenyan market and to restrict the use of 202 products on various crops. A further 151 products are under review by the PCPB, with a decision on their approval expected by December 2025,” he said.

CS Kagwe emphasized the government’s firm commitment to ensuring that pest control products used in Kenya meet the highest safety standards.

“This action is part of our continuous efforts to align Kenya’s agricultural practices with international best standards, ensure food safety for all Kenyans, and promote sustainable agriculture, “he stated.

The Ministry has further clarified that the 151 products currently under review will not be allowed for importation or use until the evaluation is concluded in December 2025.

In a bid to strengthen regulatory oversight, the Ministry has also revised the Draft Pest Control Products Bill, which has already received Cabinet approval and is expected to be tabled in Parliament soon.

The updated legislation is designed to tighten the conditions under which pest control products are approved for use in the country.

New safety measures now require that all pest control products registered for use locally must also be approved in their country of origin.

Additionally, any pesticide banned internationally under multilateral environmental agreements will automatically be disqualified from registration in Kenya.

CS Kagwe said the importation of pesticide molecules not approved in jurisdictions such as the European Union, United States, Australia, or Canada will also be restricted during their review period.

He reiterated that these reforms are part of Kenya’s broader ambition to align its agricultural practices with global standards.

“We urge all farmers, distributors, and stakeholders to comply fully with these new regulations and to adopt safe, effective, and environmentally friendly pest management alternatives,” he urged.