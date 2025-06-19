Govt advises Kenyans in Israel and Iran to minimise movement as war escalates

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 19 – The government is advising all Kenyan citizens residing in conflict-hit areas of Iran and Israel, to limit movement and stay updated as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu says the safety and well-being of Kenyans abroad is a top priority.

She is calling on those affected to follow local news updates and official advisories, and to keep important documents and emergency supplies within reach.

The advisory follows growing global concern over the intensifying military standoff between Israel and Iran – a situation that has disrupted international flights, heightened diplomatic tensions, and triggered security alerts worldwide.

Kenyans in distress or in need of urgent support can now reach out to the State Department for Diaspora Affairs via: Phone: +254 20 7876000 / +254 114 757002 or Email: Consular@diaspora.go.ke.

“Register your presence with the Kenyan mission near you if you have not done so, to ensure you can be reached quickly in case of evacuation or emergency support,” Njogu emphasized.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, through its missions in Israel and Iran, continues to monitor developments closely.