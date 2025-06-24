Government Ready to Meet Families of Protest Victims – CS Murkomen

The government is ready to engage with families of Kenyans who lost their lives during protests, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

Speaking at State House during a breakfast hosted in honour of FKF Premier League champions, Kenya Police FC, Murkomen affirmed the government’s commitment to dialogue and support for affected families.

“In the Ministry, and from a human perspective, we are ready to meet the families of the victims who unfortunately lost their lives as a result of these political acts,” said the CS. “We are open to having a conversation with them and exploring ways we can offer further support.”

Murkomen urged political actors and activists not to interfere with the government’s efforts to reach out to the bereaved families, saying such engagements should not be politicised.

“I want to ask those political actors to keep off and allow the families to meet us and have a conversation, so we can explore how best to support them,” he said.

The Interior CS also warned politicians allegedly planning acts of violence under the guise of peaceful demonstrations, saying the government would not tolerate any attempts to destabilise the country.

“It is unfortunate that some leaders who, just around this time last year, were standing here defending law and order are today orchestrating violence and distributing crude weapons,” Murkomen said.

“We will be ruthless in dealing with such characters because we want this country to remain a nation of law and order.”

The event, hosted by President William Ruto, was attended by Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports CS Salim Mvurya, Mining and Blue Economy CS Hassan Joho, Interior PS Raymond Omolo, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, as well as players and officials from Kenya Police FC and Police Bullets FC, among other sports stakeholders.

Kenya Police FC and Police Bullets FC were celebrated for their outstanding performance, having emerged champions in the FKF Men’s Premier League and Women’s Premier League 2024/25 season, respectively.