Global business networking platform launches in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21 – Business Networking Night (BNN), a global platform aimed at fostering business connections, officially launched its Nairobi chapter, attracting over 300 CEOs and industry leaders from various sectors.

The event marked BNN’s first networking session in Nairobi and is part of a broader initiative to provide Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with opportunities to connect with larger corporates, access potential markets, and raise financing.

The forum will now be held every two months, offering businesses regular opportunities to meet and exchange ideas.

BNN’s core focus is on creating a referral-based business culture that promotes collaboration and drives revenue growth.

“The essence of this business network is to collaborate, grow, and connect. There’s a saying, ‘your network is your net worth,’ and this event is built on that principle,” said BNN CEO Ridwan Yusuf.

The co-organizer of the event, Ahmed Sheikh—who also serves as CEO of Umma Insurance—stated that the initiative will have far-reaching effects in helping businesses establish connections that strengthen their brands.

BNN has previously hosted similar events in Europe and the United States and now aims to expand its footprint across Africa.

The Nairobi edition also introduced a digital database of attendees to support ongoing engagement and facilitate referrals beyond the physical event.

Organizers say the goal is to create a sustainable ecosystem where MSMEs and corporates can mutually benefit and contribute to economic growth.