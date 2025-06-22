Gender Commission raises alarm over GBV spike in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 22 — The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has raised concern over rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) in Kisumu County.

NGEC Nyanza Regional Coordinator Davis Okeyo said over 576 survivors have sought help at the Gender-Based Violence Recovery Centre (GBVRC) at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) since January 2025.

Speaking during a community engagement forum in Nyakach Sub-County, Okeyo said the majority of reported cases involved physical and sexual violence, with many more going unreported due to stigma and fear of reprisal.

“Despite the numbers, we believe cases are still underreported. Survivors often face shame, stigma, and even hostility from family members and the wider community,” said Okeyo.

“We have seen families gang up against a parent who dares to speak out about their child being violated. That silence is what we must break,” he added.

He noted that elders and cultural leaders, who hold significant influence in the community, must be empowered to speak out against sexual and gender-based violence and encourage reporting to help reverse the tide.

“We are asking respected community figures to use their positions to break the silence surrounding GBV,” he said.

Costly justice

Okeyo further highlighted the economic toll GBV takes on individuals and families, citing a 2016 NGEC study that showed victims spend up to Sh16,000 to pursue justice and access support services.

“A family spends Sh3,000 just to report to a chief and Sh3,700 to reach the police. Add the cost of care and support, and it totals around Sh44,000 per case,” he said.

Nationwide, he said, the country loses close to Sh10 billion annually to address GBV cases—funds that could otherwise support development initiatives.

While commending existing laws and policies that address GBV, Okeyo noted that significant gaps remain.

He called for increased community involvement and male engagement in combating the vice, especially since most perpetrators fall between the ages of 24 and 44.

“Men are not only perpetrators but are increasingly becoming victims too. We must channel our influence positively to end GBV,” he emphasized.

He reiterated the commission’s support for grassroots campaigns to combat gender-based violence, in line with President William Ruto’s call for nationwide community engagement and prevention efforts.