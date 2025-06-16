Gachagua urges families of Gen Z protest victims to stay away from commemoration march

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 16 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged families of Gen Z protest victims killed last year to stay away from the commemoration march set for Wednesday next week.

Speaking on Monday during an interview with a vernacular station Gachagua claimed there is a sinister plot to harm those who show up for the march, alleging that gangs could be used to target the youth.

“I am afraid that if our youths show up for the planned event on June 25 to remember those who lost their lives last year during the protests, the government will use gangs to kill them. The level of desperation that William Ruto and his people have reached is very high,” Gachagua said.

He advised that the commemorations be conducted peacefully at home instead.

“I urge our youths not to go to the streets because they might be targeted for killings. Let’s do the commemorations in our homes,” he stated.

The June 25 protests are expected to mark one year since a series of demonstrations rocked the country in 2024, led primarily by young people demanding economic reforms and accountability.

Several people reportedly died during the protests, sparking nationwide outrage and calls for justice.

Gachagua also dismissed claims that recent demonstrations have turned violent, citing the incident during protests over the death of digital influencer Albert Ojwang.

He claimed that vehicles set ablaze in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) were intentionally planted to discredit peaceful protestors.

“The vehicles that were set on fire in the CBD during the protests over the death of Albert Ojwang were staged in order to tarnish the peaceful demonstrations by activists and members of the public demanding justice,” he said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka called on Kenyans to light candles at Parliament Buildings on June 25 in memory of the youth killed during protests against the Finance Bill, 2024.

“On the 25th of June, I have this idea—that Kenyans should go there and light candles in front of the gates, because we must honour the young Kenyans who died or were injured during confrontations with the police,” Kalonzo said.

During last year’s protests, hundreds of demonstrators stormed Parliament and destroyed critical infrastructure in opposition to the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

Part of the Parliament building was set ablaze after protesters gained entry, prompting police to open fire on the demonstrators.