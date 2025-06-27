Connect with us

The petitioner listed the Inspector General of Police, Public Service Commission, Attorney General, National Assembly, Senate, National Assembly and the speaker sof both houses as respondents/FILE

Gachagua suspends planned Embu tour after June 25 protest deaths, business losses

In a statement to newsrooms, Gachagua said he had taken the decision following the June 25 demonstrations called by Gen Z youth in which 16 people were killed and more 400 sustained injuries after suspected hired goons inflitrated the demos and engaged in a wave of looting.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cancelled a planned three-day tour of Embu which was slated to begin on Friday.


“It is in solidarity with the young people who lost their lives yesterday and the business community who have lost billions of shillings due to the deafness of this rogue regime that I have stood down my today’s media briefing with the media houses of Embu Region and further cancelled my weekend public engagement with the people of Embu County to a later date,” he said in a statement posted on his social media account.

Gachagua has had to fight off accusations from MPs allied to the Broadbased Government formed between President William Ruto and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

In a special motion debated by the National Assembly, House Leaders Kimani Ichungwah and Junet Mohamed rallied MPs support to compell Inspector General of Police and Director of Criminal Investigations to probe the role of Gachagua and his allies following the unlawful incidents that occurred on June 25, 2025.

Gachagua his part has accused the government of scapegoating after they failed to make necessary contingency measures to secure the protesters and prevent destruction of property by ‘state sponsored goons’.


The former Deputy President has been on a broader campaign to popularise his newly unveiled political party, which he unveiled in May.

In recent weeks, the former DP has been traversing counties in the Mount Kenya, Eastern, Coast, Meru regions as he builds grassroots support for the DCP party and the United Opposition caucus ahead of the 2027 elections.

